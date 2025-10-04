Lewis Steele spotted something just after full-time which’ll add to Slot’s and Liverpool’s pain

Lewis Steele noticed something immediately after Liverpool’s defeat to Chelsea which has made a horrendous week for the Reds even worse, if that were possible.
For the second Premier League game in a row, Arne Slot’s side conceded deep into stoppage time in London to end up without even a point to take home from the capital, with Estevao delivering the killer blow in the 95th minute.
A week on from potentially going eight points clear of Arsenal, the Merseysiders now trail Mikel Arteta’s team by a point in the top-flight table heading into the October international break.
Steele spotted Robertson limping at full-time
Shortly after the final whistle at Stamford Bridge, Steele took to X to share a very worrying sight for Liverpool, piling on the misery for Kopites.
The journalist posted: ‘Andy Robertson limped off the pitch and looked in a lot of pain.’
Liverpool left sweating on suspected Robertson injury
It wasn’t fully clear what prompted the 31-year-old to pick up the injury which bothered him as he left the pitch in west London, but it leaves Slot with a nervous wait to discover the severity of it and whether it could preclude the Scotland left-back from featuring in upcoming fixtures.
The timing of the international break might yet work in the Reds’ favour if it’s not an overly serious blow, which’d come as a relief with another stalwart in Alisson Becker already sidelined.
Robertson came on for Milos Kerkez (who endured another tough outing) early in the second half and made a couple of important contributions, including a block to prevent Pedro Neto from a simple header which would’ve made it 2-0 and a clearance from a low ross.
However, he was outpaced by Estevao for the match-deciding moment, which’ll make the left-back’s torment all the worse to bear.
Fingers crossed that the issue our number 26 seemed to incur isn’t a major one and that he’ll be passed fit for the crucial clash against Manchester United after the international break.
