Theo Walcott thinks Liverpool can do something v Chelsea that they haven’t managed for five years

Image via The Overlap US

Theo Walcott is backing Liverpool to do something today that they haven’t managed for just over five years – win at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds are away to Chelsea in the evening kick-off, knowing that they could be knocked off the top of the Premier League by the time the match starts if Arsenal defeat West Ham earlier on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s side were dealt a huge injury blow in recent days with the news that Alisson Becker faces a spell in the treatment room, although his opposite number Enzo Maresca will be without several Blues players for this clash, including the influential Cole Palmer.

Walcott gives Chelsea v Liverpool prediction

In the latest episode of It’s Called Soccer, Rebecca Lowe asked Walcott and Taylor Twellman for their predictions for the 5:30 kick-off, with the latter forecasting a 2-1 victory for Liverpool.

The former Arsenal forward then exclaimed (via Chelsea News): “That’s what I wanted! Let’s go for…2-0. 2-0 to Liverpool.”

A win for Liverpool would be massive psychologically

You’ve to go back to September 2020 for the last time that the Reds won away to Chelsea – it finished 2-0 that day, with a quickfire Sadio Mane double giving us the points.

Since then, we’ve drawn three times in a row at Stamford Bridge and lost on our most recent visit five months ago, although that defeat came amid a party atmosphere from the travelling Kopites as we’d clinched the Premier League title the previous weekend.

Both teams may feel that they’re getting each other at a good time – Liverpool’s early-season momentum has been rocked by two galling losses in the past week, while the Blues haven’t won a top-flight match since August and are deprived of several players through injury and suspension.

If the Reds are to triumph in west London this evening, they’ll need to show a vast improvement from the defeats to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray, particularly if Arsenal abide by the form book and beat West Ham at 3pm.

Even with Chelsea not quite firing on all cylinders, a win for the champions at Stamford Bridge would feel like a big psychological test has been overcome and restore the feel-good factor heading into the October international break.