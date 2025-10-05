‘It’s the worst feeling’: Alexander Isak opens up after Liverpool’s stoppage-time collapse

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has admitted it was “the worst feeling” to see another Premier League game slip away in stoppage time, as the champions fell 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The late defeat was our third in a row in all competitions, with Estevao Willian’s 95th-minute strike condemning Arne Slot’s side to more frustration ahead of the international break.

Isak insists belief remains despite third straight defeat

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, Alexander Isak gave an honest reflection on a disappointing evening in London.

“I think we started off pretty badly and we worked our way into the game pretty well,” he said.

“We came out second half and really gave everything to get a result. In the end, it’s obviously tough conceding in the last minute like that.”

Isak was involved in Cody Gakpo’s equaliser, touching on Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross to help us level after Moises Caicedo’s opener.

But despite our fightback, the result mirrored the late collapse at Crystal Palace a week earlier.

The Sweden international added: “Yeah, in the same way that winning like this is the best feeling, it’s the worst to lose in this type of way. It’s pretty normal.

“We just have to keep working hard, bounce back and get back to winning ways.”

Liverpool must regroup before Manchester United clash

Our No.9 was quick to stress that belief inside the dressing room has not wavered.

“No, I think the belief is there that we can,” he continued. “This team has shown that many times. It’s never easy of course, but hard work and working on details and getting back to our best — we have that belief.”

It’s now three defeats in a row for the 2024/25 champions — a run that will test the resilience of Slot’s squad.

Criticism has been pointed at players like Milos Kerkez but Virgil van Dijk has tried to ease pressure by stating that this was always going to be a tough campaign.

Isak himself admitted he’s still searching for peak fitness after his long transfer saga from Newcastle.

“I feel good; I’ve been working hard to get back to my best and I’m still working to get to my best form,” he said. “It was good to play out there again. I was hoping for a different result but we’ll keep working.”

Liverpool now face Manchester United at Anfield after the international break, a fixture that offers the perfect chance to reset momentum.

For all the talk of pressure, Isak’s words suggest calm heads remain inside the camp.

The focus now must be on rediscovering the intensity that made us champions just months ago.

You can watch Slot's post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

