Sturridge: Liverpool attack lacks “sacrifice” since Diaz sale

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube

Liverpool’s defeat to Chelsea has reignited a debate about our attacking balance and Daniel Sturridge believes the absence of Luis Diaz has left a gap that’s yet to be filled.

Sturridge thinks Liverpool are missing Diaz

Speaking on Sky Sports after the loss at Stamford Bridge, the former Reds striker explained that Diaz’s departure to Bayern Munich in the summer has had a deeper impact than many realise.

“Luis Diaz is a massive miss for me,” said Sturridge. “When you look at Liverpool last year and how they used to press, I think arguably he was the one who would set the press in the front three.”

Arne Slot has tried various attacking combinations this season, with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike arriving to refresh our forward line. Yet, as Sturridge pointed out, the dynamic has shifted.

“Ekitike and Isak and Wirtz work hard — we can’t question their quality.

“But Diaz would sacrifice himself defensively. That’s what they’ve got to figure out now, who in that attack is going to give themselves up a little bit.”

Liverpool’s attacking balance questioned after Diaz departure

Sturridge argued that Liverpool’s previous success under our head coach came from a perfectly balanced front three, one that pressed relentlessly and complemented the midfield’s intensity.

Now, our former No.15 believes that identity has softened. “In a front three there always has to be one guy who goes, ‘I’m not stats hungry,’” he said.

“Right now, I’m not sure the manager knows what he’s going to do.”

It’s a point that echoes what we’ve already seen in Jamie Carragher’s recent analysis of Florian Wirtz’s early adaptation and how the German has struggled to settle at his new team.

Alexander Isak has faced similar comments for his performances and it’s clear that Slot is still trying to work out his best team, when everyone is fully fit.

Diaz’s sale to Bayern Munich for £65.5m brought significant profit, but as Sturridge highlighted, it also removed a vital “workhorse” from Liverpool’s attacking press.

Slot will hope the upcoming home clash with Manchester United, after the international break, provides the perfect stage to rediscover the aggression and unity that defined us last season.

You can watch Sturridge’s comments on Diaz via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile