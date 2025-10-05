Neville: Kerkez “looked like a youth player” in Chelsea loss as Slot’s call questioned

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube

Liverpool’s defeat at Stamford Bridge sparked plenty of debate, but it was Gary Neville’s assessment of Milos Kerkez that caught everyone’s attention after the 21-year-old was thrust into the spotlight on the left side.

Gary Neville criticises Milos Kerkez

Speaking on Sky Sports following the 2-1 loss, Neville claimed that Kerkez “looked like a youth player” during the match, questioning whether Arne Slot had taken too much of a gamble by starting the Hungarian in such a high-intensity fixture.

“He looked like a youth player out there,” Neville said during the Gary Neville Podcast.

“It’s not about effort, but about understanding the pace of the Premier League and how to cope against wingers of that quality.”

The comment came after a tough evening for the new No.6, who joined Liverpool from Bournemouth for £40 million in the summer.

The young left-back was repeatedly targeted by Chelsea’s attack, and Neville suggested that the game “might have come a little too early” in his Reds career.

Milos Kerkez under scrutiny at Liverpool

Kerkez’s inclusion ahead of Andy Robertson may have caught some by surprise. However, our head coach is trying to bed in his new players to this transitional side.

Jeremie Frimpong has also faced early questions after his move from Bayer Leverkusen and the hope will be that Kerkez can also adjust to the intensity of English football.

Jamie Redknapp highlighted the full back area as one that the Reds are currently struggling and it feels as though our boss is still trying to find his best back four.

With Andy Robertson being spotted limping off the pitch after the game too, Kerkez may be given the chance to hold his place in the team after the international break.

Neville’s comments will undoubtedly sting, but they underline the learning curve the Hungarian international now faces.

His defensive positioning, particularly when Chelsea overloaded his side, is an area that will require rapid improvement.

Slot’s system relies on full-backs being aggressive and composed under pressure – and Kerkez’s ability to develop that balance could determine how soon he becomes a regular in our strongest XI.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Kerkez via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

