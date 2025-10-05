Ian Wright: one Liverpool player ‘will need a word’ from Arne Slot after Chelsea defeat

(Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest setback has sparked concern among pundits who believe a key tactical issue could now be undermining Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool system under scrutiny after Chelsea loss

For the third time in a week we were undone, this time at Stamford Bridge, as Estevao Willian’s 96th-minute winner condemned us to a 2-1 defeat.

Former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy noted that Chelsea had clearly targeted our right side, taking advantage of Mo Salah’s freedom to stay high up the pitch.

Murphy explained on Premier League Productions: “The situation that kept arising down that left-hand side for Liverpool and Salah’s lack of tracking, it would be fascinating to sit down with Arne Slot and say: ‘How much freedom do you give him to not have to do that?’

“Because at the moment, that system especially playing a No.10 and not having that extra midfielder in behind Salah is causing big problems.”

The change in structure this season, particularly with Florian Wirtz now operating centrally, has given us more attacking creativity but perhaps left us lighter defensively.

As Murphy suggests, that balance might need adjustment if we’re to rediscover the control that defined our title-winning campaign.

With our head coach being forced to comment on the goal-scoring output of Salah earlier in the season, it’s not as if this reduced defensive responsibility is translating into more goals for the Egyptian King either.

Wright believes Liverpool dressing room already aware of Salah

Ian Wright echoed Murphy’s view, insisting the players will already sense the issue and expect Slot to intervene.

Speaking on the same broadcast, the former Arsenal forward said: “The boys will know, the players will know at some stage that, ‘Listen, gaffer, you’re going to have to have a word because we’re getting dragged all over the place and if he’s not going to come back and help us, it’s going to cause us problems.’”

Slot has already shown he’s not afraid to make big calls, including benching Salah against Galatasaray which led to backlash, and he may soon have to adjust his system again.

Our No.11 has managed just two league goals so far this season after hitting 29 last term.

The Dutchman defended his forward, telling liverpoolfc.com: “He had many opportunities to do what he’s done so often… but he is a human being and not every chance is a goal.”

Liverpool will now regroup over the international break before facing Manchester United at Anfield, where the manager will hope the tactical tweaks, and that crucial “word” Wright mentioned, can set us back on track.

