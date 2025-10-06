“That’s unbelievable” – Sky Sports pundit hits out over ‘terrible decision’ in Liverpool defeat

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Liverpool were consigned to a third consecutive defeat at the weekend when they went down 2-1 away to Chelsea, with Estevao scoring a 96th-minute winner for the home side.

The late twist sparked scenes of delirium inside Stamford Bridge, including from Blues manager Enzo Maresca, who sprinted down the touchline to celebrate with his players when the goal went in, at the expense of a second yellow card from referee Anthony Taylor.

It means the Italian will now be suspended for his team’s next Premier League match away to Nottingham Forest after the international break, and a former top-flight striker believes the 45-year-old has been hard done by.

Bothroyd slams ‘terrible’ red card for Maresca v Liverpool

Dermot Gallagher was joined by ex-Coventry and Blackburn forward Jay Bothroyd on Sky Sports News‘ Ref Watch on Monday morning, and the latter hit out over Maresca being punished for his exuberant celebrations.

The pundit said: “I think that’s a terrible decision. If they score right at the end, he’s gonna go and celebrate. For the referee to come over and spoil the celebrations like that, that’s unbelievable.

“Sometimes you can over celebrate, especially when it’s not a big game or big occasion, but in that situation, against the champions right at the end, you should be allowed to celebrate with your team. He’s part of the team!

“If he’d jumped into the crowd, that’s different, but he ran over to the corner flag, cuddled his players and then went back. I know you [Gallagher] hate when I say this – let common sense prevail. Let him celebrate.”

Maresca did nothing wrong, but Liverpool may have other grievances

Amid our fierce disappointment at Liverpool losing to another stoppage time goal, we have sympathy with Maresca over the red card he received from Taylor, to whom Virgil van Dijk spoke about the amount of added time which was ultimately played at Stamford Bridge.

His reaction to Estevao’s strike was natural and instinctive, and there’s already been enough joy sucked out of football without trying to stigmatise celebrating a last-minute winner.

As Bothroyd says, the Chelsea boss did nothing provocative. It wasn’t as if he turned towards where the Reds fans were seated and rubbed it in, nor did he run over to the away dugout and scream into the face of the LFC coaching staff.

Taylor’s hands were tied by the rulebook in this stance, but the referee was no friend of Liverpool’s throughout the match, dishing out an incredibly harsh yellow card to Dominik Szoboszlai while allowing Malo Gusto to go unpunished for a much worse foul on Cody Gakpo (and booking Arne Slot for his justified protests over that latter decision).

Kopites might also feel aggrieved over a possible penalty shout on Alexander Isak when he was caught in the face by Reece James, although Gallagher argued that the initial offence was committed by the Swede in that incident.

The Reds may have some grievances over the refereeing in general on Saturday, but it’s history now and the only response is to regroup after the international break and take out our pent-up frustration on Manchester United at Anfield!