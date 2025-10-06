‘Lost confidence’ – ESPN pundit claims one Liverpool player is ‘about to get dropped’ by Slot

Image via ESPN FC

Craig Burley believes that Arne Slot will drop the axe on one Liverpool player who’s been a regular starter in the early weeks of the season.

Since joining from Bournemouth in the summer, Milos Kerkez has started every Premier League game for the Reds and nine out of 11 in all competitions thus far (Transfermarkt).

However, he was substituted before the hour mark for the third time in the defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, and Jamie Redknapp claimed that the full-back positions have become a ‘problem’ for LFC in recent weeks.

Burley claims Slot will drop Kerkez from Liverpool starting XI

Speaking on ESPN FC as he pored over where things have gone wrong for Liverpool over the past fortnight, Burley has implored Slot to drop the Hungarian in favour of trusted stalwart Andy Robertson at left-back.

The pundit said: “He’s brought in one of the best left-backs in the Premier League in Kerkez, who’s just lost confidence in his form, and I think he’s about to get dropped for Andy Robertson. I think he’s going to have to bring Andy Robertson back into the team. The whole backline is not working right.”

Kerkez hasn’t had the easiest of starts at Liverpool

The Hungary defender is still only 21 and is seeking to establish himself at Liverpool in a position which has been one of our biggest strengths in recent years. However, a difficult outing against Chelsea saw him win only one duel and put in just one (unsuccessful) cross in 55 minutes on the pitch before Slot substituted him (Sofascore).

Kerkez also endured a tough day at the office in the win over Burnley last month, when Jamie Carragher lambasted him over an ‘absolutely stupid‘ yellow card for simulation before he was withdrawn in the 38th minute at Turf Moor.

It hasn’t been the easiest of starts at Anfield for the ex-Bournemouth youngster, and he might welcome the chance to go away with his national team over the next few days before hopefully coming back to Merseyside reinvigorated.

Liverpool’s next match is at home to Manchester United, a fixture in which cool heads are essential, and Slot may wish to go with the experience and know-how of Robertson for the visit of the Red Devils in 13 days’ time.

However, if Slot is to keep faith with Kerkez and the Reds’ number 6 responds with a storming performance against Ruben Amorim’s side, that could hopefully give him the jolt of confidence to go on and show why the Premier League champions spent £40m to sign him in June.