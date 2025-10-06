Fabrizio Romano relays early morning update that’ll have Liverpool fans on red alert

Ibrahima Konate has still yet to commit his future to Liverpool Football Club ahead of his contract expiring in 2026.

This comes amid reported interest from Real Madrid in the French international.

It’s understood that the Spanish giants are also keeping a close eye on a similar situation transpiring in Munich with Bayern’s Dayot Upamecano.

Dayot Upamecano contract talks will impact Ibrahima Konate

Xabi Alonso’s men have, realistically, already missed out on the prospect of landing Arsenal talisman William Saliba next summer.

The Gunners star recently put pen to paper on a new long-term contract (until 2030), which will surely place further emphasis on Los Blancos’ two other alternative targets.

However, the pressure could yet be about to ramp up with regard to Real Madrid’s pursuit of Konate, judging by Bayern executive Herbert Hainer’s latest comments.

Fabrizio Romano relayed the Munich chief’s confirmation on X (formerly Twitter) that talks remain ‘ongoing’ regarding a contract renewal for Upamecano.

🚨 Bayern president Hainer: “Talks are ongoing to get new deal done for Dayot Upamecano”. “Of course I hope that Dayot will stay with us for a long time to come”, told AZ. pic.twitter.com/DAAiGyLJTA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2025

Liverpool must plan for Real Madrid to go full throttle

There’s a possibility that Bayern Munich will follow in Arsenal’s footsteps in managing to keep hold of one of their top defensive assets.

Meanwhile, the La Liga leaders are considered likely to part ways with both David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger.

In which case, Madrid will almost certainly push even harder to try and land Konate on a free next summer.

Ibrahima Konate stats (Liverpool) 142 games 5 goals 4 assists 66.9% win rate

With Giovanni Leoni sidelined for around a year, Liverpool face the prospect of being practically down to two senior centre-backs come the start of 2026/27.

If we’re being realistic about where that leaves our recruitment team – signing two new centre-backs will be a must. Ideally, one of those should come in the January transfer window, with Marc Guehi perhaps arriving later in the summer.

