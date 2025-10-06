International call-up brings unexpected boost for Slot after Chelsea injury concern – report

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a welcome slice of good news after fears surrounding Ibrahima Konate’s fitness eased dramatically over the weekend.

The France international was substituted ten minutes into the second half of our 2-1 defeat at Chelsea after feeling discomfort in his quad, with our boss confirming he “limped a little bit” and needed to be withdrawn as a precaution.

Konate injury update brings relief for Liverpool ahead of Man Utd

As reported by the London Evening Standard, Konate’s injury is not believed to be serious, with Le Parisien adding that he is expected to join up with the France national team at Clairefontaine on Monday.

That development strongly suggests the issue was minor – a rare positive for us after a bruising few weeks that have seen Alisson, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo all pick up problems.

Our head coach said after the match (via liverpoolfc.com): “I don’t know if it is a big injury, but what I do know is he limped a little bit and when I asked him he said he felt his quad a little bit. Then, for me, all alarm bells go off.”

The Dutchman admitted he had planned the change even before the problem arose, explaining that the right centre-back “had a lot of ball possession and we needed to create from that position”, hinting at a tactical reshuffle involving Ryan Gravenberch.

Defensive depth still stretched but timing could help

Even with this encouraging update, our defensive depth remains fragile.

Summer signing Giovanni Leoni is out for up to a year after suffering an ACL injury, while Alisson and Endo are both sidelined ahead of the crucial meeting with Manchester United after the international break.

That’s why Konate’s possible availability is such a boost. The 25-year-old has already made ten appearances this season, with his often unpredictable fitness not yet causing too many issues.

Given how fragile the situation has been, Slot’s quick decision to remove the Frenchman could prove decisive.

For Liverpool, the break might have come at just the right time to reset, regroup, and get key men back fit for what’s next.

The French call-up looks to be a sign we’ve avoided another defensive disaster and that’s something all of us can be thankful for.

