Gary Lineker points to one reason Liverpool’s attack has lost its spark

Pictures via The Rest Is Football on YouTube

Liverpool’s early season form has sparked plenty of debate, and Gary Lineker believes our biggest problem hasn’t been defending – it’s been replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold’s creativity.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, the former Match of the Day host claimed we’ve been struggling to recreate the attacking patterns that defined us for so long.

“I think also in terms of creativity, as much as anything else, I think they’re really missing Trent,” Lineker said.

“There is not another player I can think of in world football that plays that position in the way that he plays it offensively.”

Lineker believes Liverpool’s right side hasn’t looked the same

The 64-year-old said it’s not just about crosses or long passes, but the understanding between our former right-back and Mo Salah that once caused havoc across Europe.

“I think Mo’s missing him,” he continued. “That connection they had – yes, sometimes they got exposed behind – but what he gives you going the other way is just incredible.”

Our Egyptian King has faced criticism from the likes of Wayne Rooney but this analysis perhaps offers some further insight for his recent form.

It’s a point that contrasts sharply with comments made by our captain after the defeat at Chelsea.

Virgil van Dijk insisted the right-back role “is not the issue”, telling reporters after the game at Stamford Bridge: “He had amazing quality but he left us. Last year we played a lot of games without him as well.”

That difference in opinion reflects a wider conversation about how we’ve evolved since Trent’s £10 million move to Real Madrid.

Creative void leaves Liverpool looking for a new balance

Between Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley, our boss has rotated options on the right, while Dominik Szoboszlai has also filled the hybrid role.

But as Lineker put it, “it’s impossible to replace him” – a statement that rings true when you look at his passing numbers for the Reds.

Our head coach has already made clear he wants us to “evolve, not replicate”, but even with Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak arriving, the absence of that trademark right-side chemistry remains visible.

It’s why Lineker’s words will sting a little for us – because deep down, we know he’s right – for all the debate around his exit, you can’t question his passing talents.

The England legend summed it up: “Stop worrying about him making the odd tiny mistake defensively, because what he gives you the other way is just incredible.”

You can view Lineker’s comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold (from 22:33) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile