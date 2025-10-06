Liverpool legend touted for return to former club after major overnight development

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

An all-time Liverpool legend could potentially be in line to return to his former club, according to reports over the past 24 hours.

There’s no fear of Arne Slot being forcibly removed from his position as the Reds’ head coach any time soon, but that’s exactly what has happened to Russell Martin at Rangers as his miserable tenure at Ibrox was brought to an end overnight after just four months.

A 1-1 draw at Falkirk on Sunday proved to be the final straw, with the 39-year-old having to leave the stadium covertly in transportation separate to the team bus, which was surrounded by irate Gers supporters who’d grown increasingly discontent with his reign in charge.

Gerrard being considered for Rangers reunion

According to The Guardian, Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard is ‘under strong consideration’ to be hired as the Light Blues’ manager for a second time, having guided the club unbeaten to their most recent Scottish Premiership title in 2021.

For that reason, the Huyton native is ‘held in high esteem’ by many Rangers fans, and his prospective reappointment ‘would prove hugely popular’ on that side of Glasgow.

It’s added that the 45-year-old will ‘be aware of what few options he has to be a manager in significant leagues’, having not enjoyed anywhere near the same success in subsequent posts at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq.

Gerrard would likely jump at chance to go back to Rangers

Gerrard has now been out of work for just over eight months since the end of his reign with the aforementioned Saudi Pro League club, where (by his own admission) he’d vexed some players with the scheduling of his training sessions.

The legendary former Liverpool captain was reportedly considered for the Southampton job earlier this year after the sacking of Ivan Juric, but the south coast side eventually hired Will Still.

He may feel that a Rangers reunion would be the perfect way back into management, with the Ibrox fan base viewing him favourably and his options in England perhaps limited because of his unhappy reign at Villa Park.

If Gerrard is to go back to Glasgow, though, he’d have quite the job on his hands to revive the fortunes of a team languishing in eighth place in the Premiership after seven games (already 11 points off the summit) and facing an uphill battle to avoid early elimination from the Europa League.

However, we can’t imagine the 45-year-old being intimidated by such a challenge – if anything, he’d revel in it if given the opportunity to instigate a turnaround at a club whose current woes make Liverpool’s run of three straight defeats seem harmless by comparison.