‘The current situation…’ – How Gomez reportedly feels about Liverpool future after latest snub

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Joe Gomez is the longest-serving current Liverpool first-team player, with this being his 11th season at the club, although he’s been linked with a move away from Anfield for quite a few months.

AC Milan and Brighton both made approaches to try and sign him on deadline day five weeks ago, and the Serie A giants are reportedly considering a ‘fresh move’ for the 28-year-old in 2026 (Daily Briefing).

The versatile defender still has nearly two years remaining on his contract with the Reds, so there’s no huge hurry to make a decision on his future, although one transfer insider has indicated that our number 2 isn’t exactly pushing for an exit despite his sparsity of game-time under Arne Slot.

Gomez understood to be ‘happy at Liverpool’

Speaking on the Inside Track podcast, Pete O’Rourke outlined (via Football Insider): “As long as Joe Gomez is needed and is playing games, I think he’s happy at Liverpool.

“There was obviously interest from AC Milan in the summer window. I’m sure there’s still interest from some foreign clubs in Gomez as well, but Liverpool’s current plight means that they can’t even consider letting Gomez go.

“They’re probably looking to bring in another centre-back, not lose a centre-back in January, so I think that’ll be the current situation.”

Gomez remains vital to Liverpool despite sporadic game-time

Despite Slot withdrawing three of his starting defenders against Chelsea on Saturday, Gomez was again left on the bench for the full game, with his last Premier League involvement coming as a late substitute against Arsenal at the end of August.

Since then, his only appearance was in a fully-changed line-up for the Carabao Cup win over Southampton, although his lack of game-time in recent weeks certainly doesn’t mean that he isn’t vital to Liverpool.

Giovanni Leoni’s horrific ACL injury leaves us with just three senior centre-backs, and Ibrahima Konate had an issue with his quad during the 2-1 loss at Stamford Bridge at the weekend, so our depth in that area of the pitch is frighteningly threadbare.

If Gomez is indeed content to remain at Anfield despite only playing sporadically, that speaks volumes for his commitment to the club and will come as a huge relief to Slot given the sparsity of cover in defence.

Even if we don’t see a whole lot of the 28-year-old this season, the comfort of having him in reserve if needed is significant, and he showed with a strong performance against the Saints a fortnight ago that he can definitely be trusted.

Right now, there’s simply no way that Liverpool can consider parting with him in January.