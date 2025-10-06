Sweden boss says Liverpool have handled £125m man ‘brilliantly’ amid fitness concerns

(Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s record signing Alexander Isak has been handed an international update that could ease fears over his fitness – even if Sweden’s boss admits he’s still not ready for 90 minutes.

The £125 million forward has been gradually built into our side by Arne Slot, starting some games and coming off the bench in others.

That approach has drawn praise from his national team coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, who confirmed Isak is still regaining full match sharpness but insisted we’re managing him the right way.

Isak fitness concern as Sweden boss admits uncertainty

“I don’t know, to be honest, because he hasn’t played 90 minutes yet,” Tomasson said during his pre-match press conference, via Fotbollskanalen.

“But one thing I do know is that he looks better than a month ago. He made an excellent assist at the weekend [against Chelsea].”

Isak has yet to complete a full game since joining us from Newcastle United, with his minutes carefully managed as he continues to build rhythm.

Arne Slot has been public with his plans to manage the game time of our No.9, after a hugely disrupted summer and our head coach’s caution appears to be earning approval abroad.

“When are you fully fit as a player? Normally you need a pre-season of six weeks and then another three weeks to really be on top,” Tomasson continued.

“Alexander is a good example – Liverpool have handled him in an excellent way.”

The Danish manager even highlighted how we’ve avoided injury setbacks suffered by others.

“You can see how Newcastle handled Yoane Wissa. He played immediately and now he’s injured. That’s why we’re being careful,” he said.

Liverpool approach earns international praise

Isak’s numbers show a steady progression in both involvement and impact under Slot and his role in Cody Gakpo’s goal this weekend shows how he’s improved.

That assist against Chelsea was his first in red and underlined his developing chemistry with the squad, and the Sweden international’s comments post match show how invested he is.

With Manchester United visiting Anfield next, Isak’s growing fitness will be crucial as we look to reignite our title defence.

Tomasson summed up the situation best: “We need a good Isak this month and next month – and Liverpool are doing it brilliantly.”

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile