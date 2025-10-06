Liverpool handed Premier League boost as Arsenal and City lose key men to injury

(Mikel Arteta Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images), (Pep Guardiola Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool might have slipped up at Stamford Bridge, but the latest injury updates from two of our biggest rivals could subtly tilt the early Premier League balance back in our favour.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard suffers MCL injury

Physio Scout have confirmed that Martin Odegaard has been ruled out of Norway’s upcoming fixtures after sustaining a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury.

Their update suggested the Arsenal captain’s setback could keep him out for up to six weeks, depending on the grade of the damage.

“Martin Odegaard has been ruled out of Norway’s upcoming fixtures after sustaining an MCL injury,”

wrote Physio Scout on X, noting the midfielder will “continue to be assessed and treated during the international window.”

That’s a major blow for Mikel Arteta, whose side currently sit top of the Premier League table on 16 points, just one ahead of us.

The Norway international has been central to Arsenal’s early-season rhythm, registering three assists in six league games.

If he misses a run of fixtures post-international break, that could dent their creativity in the final third, something Liverpool can capitalise on with back-to-back home matches coming next.

This update follows an announcement from Japan that Wataru Endo has also been ruled out of international duty with an injury sustained for the Reds.

Rodri injury adds to Manchester City’s problems

Elsewhere, Manchester City have been dealt another concern as Rodri limped off in their narrow win at Brentford.

Physio Scout confirmed the Spanish midfielder left the pitch early with a hamstring issue, adding: “Rodri has come off early in the first half… a stretch mechanism to reach the ball has cut short his afternoon.”

City’s anchor man has been virtually ever-present under Pep Guardiola whenever fit and available, and any absence will be felt keenly, particularly with the Citizens already five points behind us.

Given Rodri has just returned from an ACL injury, even a short-term setback could slow their momentum heading into a hectic winter schedule.

If Arsenal and City are forced into makeshift midfield setups, Arne Slot will see this as an early opportunity for us to apply pressure, particularly after a run of three straight losses for the Reds.

We have injury concerns of our own, with Ibou Konate waiting on updates ahead of his potential withdrawal from French action this week.

Liverpool are now second in the table, one point off top, and these injury blows elsewhere could offer the perfect platform to regain first place after the international break.

You can view the Odegaard and Rodri updates via @physioscout on X:

Martin Odegaard UPDATE: Arsenal’s captain has been ruled out of Norway’s upcoming fixtures after sustaining an MCL injury. As noted in our earlier analysis, a valgus stress or direct impact to his knee likely placed excessive load on the medial collateral ligament, leading to… https://t.co/zNiQERBmuK pic.twitter.com/2HbeKiGX8h — Physio Scout | Football Injury Analysis (@physioscout) October 5, 2025

Rodri has come off early in the first half of Man City's clash vs. Brentford after a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, a stretch mechanism to reach the ball has cut short Rodri's afternoon. He was seen clutching his hamstring muscle. Potential Recovery Times:

If tightness: <1… pic.twitter.com/8yhnNrlwan — Physio Scout | Football Injury Analysis (@physioscout) October 5, 2025

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile