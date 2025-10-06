Sky Sports drop big evening Marc Guehi update as fresh talks underway

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are now understood to be ‘looking concretely’ at Liverpool target Marc Guehi.

The England international was the source of heavy interest from the Merseysiders in the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace were thought to be prepared to let the 25-year-old leave for a fee in the region of £35m. However, the Eagles pulled the rug on Arne Slot’s men in the 11th hour following a conversation between Guehi and manager Oliver Glasner.

Bayern Munich admire Liverpool target Marc Guehi

Liverpool’s loss could yet be a European competitor’s gain!

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Bayern’s head of sport, Max Eberl, is a ‘big admirer’ of the English centre-back.

Marc Guehi stats at Crystal Palace 167 games 9 goals 5 assists

* Marc Guehi stats courtesy of Transfermarkt

So much so to the point that the Bundesliga champions have reportedly already held talks with the player’s entourage with a view to snapping the player up on a free next summer.

🚨🆕 FC Bayern are already looking concretely at Marc #Guéhi. Max Eberl is a big admirer, and initial talks with the player’s representatives have already taken place. Bayern are interested in a free transfer in 2026, but that depends on what happens with Upamecano/Kim. ⚠️… pic.twitter.com/0IdTAxY1Vf — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 6, 2025

Bayern, Liverpool and Real Madrid are locked in a three-way battle

Leaving this transfer saga unfinished ahead of Guehi’s contract expiring in 2026 was from ideal for Liverpool.

Bear in mind that Real Madrid will be looking to bolster their central defensive ranks, as both David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are expected to depart next summer.

In that case, Xabi Alonso’s men will be taking a long, hard look at Marc Guehi (among other targets).

Liverpool, however, for now do hold a key advantage. We’ve already put in a lot of groundwork with the player, to the point where the player had a medical in London ahead of a potential switch to Merseyside.

Yes, the allure of Madrid and Munich can’t be totally disregarded. But Liverpool are hardly some tinpot club with a history that stretches only so far as their last takeover, either!

Real Madrid like Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano

What complicates matters is that both Liverpool and Bayern Munich possess centre-backs who have also caught the Spanish giants’ wandering eyes.

Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano – both yet to sign contract extensions – are on the list.

To add further complexity to the situation, we’re said to admire our number five’s French compatriot – in the event he departs next summer.

