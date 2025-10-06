Carragher disagrees with Gary Neville claim immediately after Chelsea beat Liverpool

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports and Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have not entered the international break on a high.

The Merseysiders succumbed to a third-straight defeat courtesy of a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Moises Caicedo, labelled the Premier League’s best midfielder by Gary Neville, certainly played his part in the Reds’ downfall in London.

Jamie Carragher disagreed on Moises Caicedo verdict

The former Liverpool transfer target will have certainly done his credentials no harm after firing a 20-yard drive past the trailing hands of Giorgi Mamardashvili to open the scoring.

“He’s the best midfield player in the league at this moment in time. And I think I’m comfortable saying that. Gravenberch last season, and maybe Declan Rice and Rodri obviously, for the last few years,” the former Manchester United star spoke on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“But now, I think at this time, we can say that Caicedo is the best midfield player in the league, and he’s performing like that.”

Whilst there may be some cause to point out potential recency bias on Neville’s part, it’s not hard to see why the Ecuadorian is such an admired quantity in English football.

However, speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, ex-Red Jamie Carragher actually disagreed with his Overlap pundit on the matter of Caicedo’s standing in the Premier League.

Those hoping the 47-year-old might have pointed to a Liverpool midfielder instead will have been left disappointed. Instead, Arsenal’s Declan Rice received the nod.

"This is the knock-on effect if Liverpool always want to have a spare man at the back"@Carra23 explains how Chelsea were able to beat Liverpool 🔍 pic.twitter.com/WX33vmWHnS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 5, 2025

Could Ryan Gravenberch or Dominik Szoboszlai hold their hands up for Liverpool?

Ryan Gravenberch has to be considered, at the very least, “up there” amongst the Premier League’s best in light of his performances last term and indeed for much of the 2025/26 season.

It wasn’t that long ago that the Dutchman inspired this take from Joleon Lescott: “He controls the tempo, sustains attacks, and has a more rounded game than Caicedo right now.”

Liverpool’s sudden downturn in form shouldn’t detract from the fact he’s been, by and large, impeccable for Arne Slot’s men.

Players Average rating in the Premier League Moises Caicedo 7.67/10 Ryan Gravenberch 7.37/10 Declan Rice 7.26/10

* Premier League midfielders’ average rating in the 2025/26 season, via Sofascore

Dominik Szoboszlai, whilst repeatedly asked to deputise at right-back, has arguably been our best player in 2025/26.

However, we’d argue that Gravenberch has more to offer in his game overall right now.

Frankly, it’s scary to think of the kind of footballer the 23-year-old could yet become once he reaches his full potential in football.

