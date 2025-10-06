‘Where I struggled the most’ – BBC pundit explains how grief will still be affecting Liverpool players

(Pictures courtesy of BBC Sport)

There’s going to be an understandable level of frustration with Liverpool after a sudden downturn in results.

The warning signs have arguably been there already as far as performance levels are concerned.

However, the Reds have since found their secret weapon (a late winner) turned against them in devastating fashion as Estevao Willian scored a stoppage-time winner at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Still, there must be room in this narrative to cut Arne Slot’s men at least some slack.

Nedum Onuoha’s poignant comments highlight Liverpool challenge

We don’t want to excuse Liverpool’s recent struggles, but we can absolutely provide an explanation and emphasise the need for empathy.

The simplest explanation is that a raft of changes in the summer – with a key figure in Trent Alexander-Arnold departing – have changed the fabric of the side.

But we also shouldn’t be quick to forget the impact of Diogo Jota’s tragic passing on his teammates.

As Nedum Onuoha eloquently explained on BBC 5 Live (via X): “In my mind, I thought, if this was to happen to me, you would say, ‘This is going to be a season for him [Diogo Jota]’.

“But that’s the best case scenario when you think this is just the start of the [grieving] journey, and it ends up being a lot tougher.

“You’ll always remember the player because the fans will sing his name in the 20th minute. You’ll also remember the fact that when you get to the training ground, nobody’s going to sit in his locker. You’ll remember the fact that the number doesn’t exist anymore. You remember the moments in this stadium that he maybe had before.”

If you got 90 seconds spare, watch this video. An insight of a footballer who had his career affected by grief and how he felt emotionally. https://t.co/sEBA3t8MVX — Samuel (@SamueILFC) October 5, 2025

Virgil van Dijk highlighted the impact of Diogo Jota’s passing

Speaking to Viaplay after the full-time whistle, Virgil van Dijk appeared to back up this suggestion.

The skipper told Jan Aage Fjortoft: “So now, to concede two late goals in two different games… it’s obviously not a great feeling at all. And losing as well — it’s not great, it doesn’t feel good.

“But it was always going to be a tough season. I’ve mentioned it before — no one ever said it was going to be plain sailing.

“There are always going to be ups and downs for multiple reasons, which we shouldn’t forget. All we can do is stick together.”

Here is my whole interview for @ViaplayFotball in writing with van Dijk. As always interesting observations from the @LFC captain: Me: ⁰Just after the game and just after the goal, really — what happened in that situation out there? Virgil van Dijk:⁰Well, I think the second… https://t.co/cGUF1wMRRK — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) October 6, 2025

Arne Slot must bear some responsibility for Chelsea defeat

We’re not comfortable with excessively kicking the manager and players whilst they’re already down.

Is there still room for critique? Of course! Game management (or the near total lack of it) after the Reds equalised against Chelsea in our last Premier League encounter was diabolical.

Hindsight is 20/20 and all that, but Slot has to take some responsibility for the strange decision to sub on Wataru Endo when a substitution like Federico Chiesa would have made more sense.

Liverpool in the 2025/26 Premier League season 7 games played 15 points 5 wins 2 defeats 13 goals scored 9 goals conceded

But to be absolutely clear, in case the above suggests otherwise, we at Empire of the Kop remain in full support of the Dutchman.

Ultimately, there can’t be room for just two diametrically opposed views; certain decisions must be questioned, but also considered as part of a broader narrative on Liverpool’s struggles this season.

We’d hope that position remains consistent across the entire fanbase – although we’ve some rather disturbing points of view (unsurprisingly) online.

If anything, however, Arne Slot and Co. have more than enough credit in the bank to warrant patience.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile