“Stay humble” – Van Dijk sends message fans will relate to after tough week

Virgil van Dijk has delivered a message that every one of us can relate to after a bruising week for the Reds ended in defeat at Stamford Bridge.

After the 2-1 loss to Chelsea, Virgil van Dijk took to Instagram with a heartfelt post that underlined his leadership and connection to supporters during a difficult spell.

“A tough week. Together in the good and less good moments. Regroup, work and stay humble,” wrote the Dutch defender via his official Instagram account.

It’s been a challenging run for us, three straight defeats against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea, but Van Dijk’s message struck the right tone.

Van Dijk shows leadership after Chelsea defeat

The captain’s post came just hours after his passionate defence of the squad in interviews, where he shut down claims that Liverpool’s right-back position was to blame for recent results.

As he told NBC Sports after the game, “The right-back is not the issue if you’re trying to do that… Maybe you feel like the right-back is the problem.”

That defiance and belief in his teammates reflect the same unity he’s now trying to reinforce off the pitch.

It’s the type of leadership that has defined Van Dijk’s time at Anfield, and his reminder to “stay humble” will resonate as we prepare for Manchester United’s visit after the international break.

Liverpool regroup before United clash

We remain second in the Premier League table on 15 points, just one behind Arsenal, but there’s little sense of panic inside the camp.

Arne Slot will use the break to reset after a draining few weeks, while our new arrivals continue to adapt to life at Anfield.

Kerkez himself was criticised by Gary Neville after the Chelsea defeat, but our No.6 will know he’s got the backing of his captain.

Van Dijk’s message is clear: this group has been through tougher moments before and together, but we’ll go again.

