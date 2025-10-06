“He looked lost” – Rooney delivers stinging verdict on Salah after Chelsea loss

Pictures via BBC Sport on YouTube

Liverpool may have missed a chance to stay at the Premier League summit, but it was Wayne Rooney’s post-match verdict on Mo Salah that caught attention following the 2-1 defeat at Chelsea.

The former Manchester United striker questioned the Egyptian’s work rate and commitment defensively during the game at Stamford Bridge, describing the No.11 as looking “a little bit lost” in recent performances.

Rooney questions Salah’s defensive work after Chelsea defeat

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show via BBC Sport, the ex-England captain said: “I think over the last week, I question his work ethic.

“We know he doesn’t always get back and defend as much, but the Chelsea game, I thought his full-back is getting torn apart and he’s watching. He’s not getting back, he’s not helping him.”

Rooney also suggested senior figures in the dressing room, particularly captain Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson, need to take responsibility in such moments.

“Players like Van Dijk and obviously Alisson, who wasn’t playing, but those leaders in that dressing room should be telling him you need to help out,” he added.

“For me, that was a worry. He’s looked a little bit lost over the last week in my opinion.”

Ian Wright shared a similar belief that our Egyptian King needs to be working harder for the team and that his head coach and teammates need to ask more of him defensively.

Liverpool were denied a point in dramatic fashion when Chelsea substitute Estevao struck a 96th-minute winner after Cody Gakpo had levelled earlier in the second half.

Liverpool left to reflect before international break

The result leaves us one point behind Arsenal, with the Premier League table shaping up intriguingly at the top:

Position Club Points 1 Arsenal 16 2 Liverpool 15 3 Tottenham 14 4 Bournemouth 14 5 Man City 13

Arne Slot, will now have two weeks to regroup before the Reds return to action, with fresh injury concerns to Wataru Endo and Ibou Konate also hitting us after the game.

Liverpool fans will hope that Rooney’s comments serve as motivation for Salah and the rest of the side to bounce back after the break.

You can watch Rooney’s comments on Salah (from 5:18) via BBC Sport on YouTube:

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

