Alan Shearer claims new Liverpool signing is ‘not as good as he was’ since moving to Anfield

Alan Shearer has claimed Milos Kerkez’s quality has dropped significantly following his summer move from Bournemouth to Liverpool.

The full-back joined the Premier League champions in a deal worth £40m after a successful couple of seasons on the south coast.

The Hungarian has struggled to show what he’s capable of in a Red shirt so far however, despite featuring in all of Liverpool’s games this term.

Kerkez is known for the threat he poses in an attacking sense but Shearer believes the 21-year-old is struggling to find the balance between defence and attack at his new club.

“Kerkez is not as good as he was at Bournemouth,” he said on Premier League Productions’ The Weekend Wrap (via Rousing The Kop).

“He’s finding it difficult at Liverpool. He had the freedom to do what he wanted and play off the cuff at Bournemouth, but he’s finding it hard in terms of when to go and when not to go in terms of that cover that Van Dijk needs.”

Our No. 6 was replaced before the hour mark during Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as he once again failed to perform at his best.

He got in behind the Chelsea backline on one occasion but his poor cross was cleared easily by the hosts when it looked like a shot would’ve been the better option.

It’s still early days for the Hungary international on Merseyside and it’s important to remember that there’s still plenty of development ahead of the defender at just 21 years of age.

With the support of his teammates and Arne Slot and Co., there’s no reason why he can’t become a vital player for the champions this season.