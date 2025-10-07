Not just Guehi: Insider names another Crystal Palace regular who Liverpool ‘will look at’

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Having seen their deadline day move for Marc Guehi scuppered by Crystal Palace, could Liverpool potentially consider going on for a teammate of the Englishman at Selhurst Park?

Oliver Glasner’s side have had the Indian sign over the Reds in recent months, unbeaten in three matches against us since May and getting the better of us in the Community Shield and the Premier League clash in south London.

The Eagles have thrived despite cashing in on some of their standout performers over the past couple of years (e.g. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze), and their success on the pitch has inevitably led to some of their current players being eyed by clubs with superior financial resources.

Maxence Lacroix could be ‘an option’ for Liverpool

Mick Brown – a former chief scout at Manchester United and Sunderland who remains well-connected within the game – has claimed that while Liverpool are still prioritising a move for Guehi in 2026, they could also consider his centre-back partner Maxence Lacroix (ever-present in the top flight this term).

He told Football Insider: “Lacroix is an option Liverpool will look at because he’s been excellent for Palace. All of the top clubs will be keeping an eye on him and whether he’ll be available, because top-level centre-backs aren’t easy to come by at the moment.

“The thing is for Liverpool, as far as I’m told, Guehi is still their top target. Obviously they missed out on him in the summer, but he’s still the best available option and one they absolutely have to make sure they get over the line.

“There’s a lot of dispute over whether or not it will happen with the other club who seem to be ready to make a move for him. It will be very difficult for Liverpool to find a player who is as good as Guehi for that price, so are they then going to make a move for his partner [Lacroix]?

“I’m not so sure Crystal Palace would be open to losing both of them, so it won’t be an easy deal to do, but Liverpool need a centre-back and he will be an option.”

Could Liverpool potentially raid Palace for Lacroix?

With Bayern Munich also understood to be eyeing a move for Guehi, could Lacroix be a viable Plan B for Liverpool if they’re unable to land the much sought-after Eagles captain?

The 25-year-old mightn’t have been the headline act in Glasner’s FA Cup-winning team, but his contributions at Selhurst Park certainly haven’t gone unnoticed, with Alan Shearer praising the Frenchman’s ‘commanding presence‘ at the back for Palace.

When delving into the defender’s performance figures from this season in comparison to his centre-back partner (along with their positional peers at Anfield), the numbers read quite favourably for Lacroix for several metrics (as per FBref).

2025/26 Premier League Lacroix Guehi Van Dijk Konate Number of players tackled 15 15 3 11 Tackle success 90% 55.6% 50% 66.7% Interceptions 10 8 8 5 Blocks 13 0 9 5 Long pass completion 60.9% 54% 54.3% 68.2%

The Frenchman is the same age as the Eagles captain and has ample high-level experience in both the Bundesliga and Premier League, which’ll surely appeal to the Anfield hierarchy.

Guehi still seems to be Liverpool’s number one option in terms of prospective centre-back signings in 2026, but if all subsequent efforts to land him prove futile, then his defensive partner at Selhurst Park could well be worthy of consideration by Richard Hughes.