World Cup-winning captain says Liverpool have a ‘brilliant player’ who ‘makes his teammates better’

(Photos by Ryan Pierse and Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player who’s been the target of criticism from some factions of the media has had a World Cup-winning captain string to his defence.

Prominent among the plethora of summer arrivals at Anfield is Florian Wirtz, who became the Reds’ then-record signing when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen in a £116m deal in June (that fee was subsequently eclipsed by Alexander Isak’s move from Newcastle).

However, having not provided a goal contribution in nine appearances since the Community Shield two months ago, the 22-year-old has been lambasted by some pundits, with Jamie Carragher saying that the German has ‘not been at the races‘ in recent games.

Lahm sticks up for ‘outstanding’ Florian Wirtz

While one former defender has been critical of Liverpool’s number 7, another has given his firm backing to the playmaker to show his ‘quality and class’ on Merseyside.

Philipp Lahm, who captained Germany to World Cup glory in 2014, said (via RTL): “I’m not worried about Florian Wirtz at all because he’s such an outstanding, brilliant player who simply makes his teammates better. Quality and class always prevail, and that will absolutely be the case with Florian Wirtz.”

Wirtz will come good at Liverpool!

The lack of goal contributions from the 22-year-old so far at Liverpool has been surprising when you consider that he scored 16 goals and set up another 15 for Leverkusen last season, but there are other standout examples of players from overseas who came into the Premier League and went on to excel despite a slow start.

It isn’t for the want of trying from Wirtz, whose work rate has been exemplary and who’s produced flashes of brilliance for the Reds but hasn’t yet had the all-important numbers in the final third to go with it.

Once the German gets that eagerly anticipated first goal for LFC and the burden is lifted from the shoulders, it could burst the dam and lead to several more following in quick succession, a bit like how Peter Crouch went from famine to feast after finally getting off the mark nearly midway through his first season at Anfield.

Having spent almost all of his career in the intense goldfish bowl that is Bayern Munich, Lahm is well-placed to speak about the pressures which come with representing an elite club, and Wirtz will surely take huge confidence from the backing of a modern-day Germany great.

We too have full faith in the Reds’ number 7 to soon make a decisive impact in L4 and silence his critics!