Jamie Carragher highlights the most ‘frustrating’ thing Liverpool did v Chelsea

Jamie Carragher admitted he’s been ‘frustrated’ watching Liverpool in recent weeks.

Understandably so, one might add, after the Reds suffered consecutive Premier League defeats with goals conceded in extra time.

A 2-1 defeat to Chelsea ahead of the international break saw Arne Slot’s men hand over top spot to Mikel Arteta’s rising Arsenal side.

Jamie Carragher bemoans Liverpool’s lack of control

Another loss in the English capital was yet again defined by an inability to establish a clear foothold in the game.

Even more frustratingly, Slot’s attempt to wind the game down with the substitution of Wataru Endo failed to inspire a calmer atmosphere.

“When it went to 1-1, I think a title-winning team just go and win that game, especially with the problems Chelsea had,” Carragher spoke on The Overlap’s Fan Debate feature.

“But Liverpool were never in control of the game after it went 1-1. You’re expecting to go win the game, but you’re not in control.

“Even when he [Slot] brought Endo on, I know it’s telling you to take a point, but it didn’t feel like anybody did go back and defend.

“That’s the thing that’s frustrating me! For a team that are champions and have got such experience, the senior players, and what they’ve won – not understanding that situation.”

Carragher went on to add: “Liverpool would be top of the league with two points.

“That’s what’s frustrated me. Losing games can happen, but it’s the manner of it, two weeks running with last-minute goals.”

How can Arne Slot turn things around for Liverpool?

The way we see it, Arne Slot has one of two options at Liverpool.

He can either persist with trying to get all his new signings to adapt to life at Anfield, potentially at the cost of team chemistry and results in the short term.

Or he can mix and match, favouring experience from the prior campaign in the interests of re-establishing some continuity from 2024/25.

One, or rather two, areas that seem to be hurting Liverpool at the moment are the fullback positions.

Milos Kerkez still hasn’t quite adapted to the demands of an Arne Slot team, whilst injuries have prevented the head coach from getting one of Jeremie Frimpong or Conor Bradley settled in at right-back.

Ideally, Liverpool need to get Dominik Szoboszlai back in the midfield ASAP where is dynamism and energy levels are of most value. Likewise, the experience of Andy Robertson is probably needed at left-back until we can establish some consistency on the opposing flank.

How do Liverpool compare to the 2024/25 season?

To be absolutely clear: there’s no need yet to strike the panic button.

Liverpool are only three points worse off compared to their start to the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool 2024/25 season Liverpool 2025/26 season 6 wins 5 wins 1 defeat 2 defeats 13 goals scored 13 goals scored 2 goals conceded 9 goals conceded

We don’t necessarily agree with the notion that the Reds are struggling up front. Yes, there could easily have been more goals in our opening seven Premier League games – but Liverpool’s biggest problem this season appears to be closer to their own goal.

Seven extra goals conceded in the same period of time should be setting off alarm bells at L4.

There are mitigating factors, of course, with Slot’s men having lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in the summer and efforts being made to integrate new fullbacks.

Likewise, Ibrahima Konate’s topsy-turvy form has hardly helped matters.

So, the sooner Liverpool can establish some continuity from the prior campaign, the better!

