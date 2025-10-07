When and where will Liverpool players be on international duty in October?

(Photos by Dean Mouhtaropoulos and Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

International breaks are often a source of frustration for football fans, but everyone associated with Liverpool will probably welcome the chance for a reset over the next fortnight.

The Reds go into the latest pause in the club season off the back of three straight defeats, with many of Arne Slot’s squad now jetting off to represent their countries in the hope for an upturn in fortunes after a chastening week for the Premier League champions.

Wataru Endo isn’t one of those, having been ruled out of the Japan squad due to an injury concern, but plenty of his teammates will be taking to the pitch in the coming days.

Mo Salah – Egypt

The Pharaohs need just two points to clinch qualification for the 2026 World Cup, and it’d be a shock if they don’t pick up all three away to Group A basement dwellers Djibouti on Wednesday. Salah and co finish their qualifying campaign at home to Guinea-Bissau next Sunday.

Florian Wirtz – Germany

The 22-year-old is yet to score for Liverpool, but he netted for Germany during September’s internationals, and he’ll be hoping to do the same against either Luxembourg at home on Friday, or Northern Ireland away next Monday night.

Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch, Jeremie Frimpong – Netherlands

Netherlands have a healthy LFC contingent for their World Cup qualifying double header away to Malta (Thursday) and at home to Finland (Sunday), with the Oranje targeting maximum points as they seek to reinforce their position as leaders of UEFA Group G.

Ibrahima Konate, Hugo Ekitike – France

The Liverpool duo have shipped criticism for varying reasons over the past couple of weeks, but what can they produce for their country in World Cup qualifiers at home to Azerbaijan (Friday) and away to Iceland (Monday 13th)? Two wins for Les Bleus would leave them on the brink of securing their place at next summer’s finals in North America.

Andy Robertson – Scotland

The left-back hasn’t started much for his club lately but will be an automatic pick as captain of his country, who are at home for both of their World Cup qualifiers this week against Greece (Thursday) and Belarus (Sunday).

Steve Clarke’s side are currently second in UEFA Group C with four points after two games, level on points with leaders Denmark.

Conor Bradley – Northern Ireland

Another Liverpool full-back with consecutive home games for his country this week, the 22-year-old will represent Northern Ireland against Slovakia on Friday and come up against clubmate Wirtz when Germany come to Belfast next Monday. The Ulstermen currently sit level on points with their latter opponents in UEFA Group A.

Giorgi Mamardashvili – Georgia

Catapulted into club action by Alisson Becker’s injury, the Georgia goalkeeper faces two tough contests with his national team as they visit Spain (Saturday) and Turkey (Tuesday 14th) in their World Cup qualifying campaign, with Willy Sagnol’s side hoping not to lose ground on their main rivals for a top two finish.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Milos Kerkez – Hungary

Liverpool’s number 8 and 6 will be in action for Hungary as they host Armenia on Saturday and have a tasty trip to Portugal next Tuesday 14th, with the Magyars seeking to make up ground on Cristiano Ronaldo and co in UEFA Group F after a slow start.

Alexander Isak – Sweden

The Reds’ club-record signing didn’t play much for his country in September as he was only making his way back to match fitness, but he’ll likely play a leading role as Sweden play host to Switzerland (Friday) and Kosovo (next Monday).

The pressure to secure at least four points is intense after a dreadful start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina

The world champions can already start preparing for next summer’s finals in North America, which is where they find themselves playing friendlies against Venezuela (Miami on Friday) and Puerto Rico (Chicago next Monday), with Liverpool’s number 10 likely to feature in both.

Trey Nyoni, Rio Ngumoha – England U19

The LFC duo are with the England under-19 squad for an international camp in Spain, where they’ll face Belgium on Saturday and Wales next Tuesday 14th.