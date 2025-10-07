Fabrizio Romano relays overnight transfer bombshell for Liverpool

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Rodrygo has reaffirmed his commitment to life at Real Madrid amid the international break.

The Brazil international was thought to be of serious interest to Liverpool’s recruitment team in the summer.

A window defined by upheaval saw the Merseysiders offload Darwin Nunez (Al-Hilal) and Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich).

Likewise, the tragic passing of Diogo Jota meant that Richard Hughes and Co. would need to invest heavily in offensive reinforcements.

Rodrygo shies away from Liverpool transfer links

In fairness, it would be a little risky, to put it mildly, for a footballer to openly confess a desire to play for one of Real Madrid’s European rivals months before the January window.

Regardless of the winger’s deep and personal desires (if he even has any to begin with) over a Premier League transfer, he has firmly committed himself to life in the Spanish capital.

Fabrizio Romano, who reported extensively on Rodrygo’s future throughout the summer, relayed the 24-year-old’s comments to AS on X (formerly Twitter).

🚨🤍 Rodrygo on his future: “As long as Real Madrid want, I stay at the club. I love being at Real Madrid”, told AS. pic.twitter.com/QvRGzG79st — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2025

This comes after reports had indicated that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City had taken the lead in the race to land the Brazilian’s signature.

Alas, the window would later slam shut with the player staying put at a club that hadn’t seemed desperate to keep him.

Could Premier League clubs test Real Madrid’s resolve again?

If any Premier League club is set to go back in for Rodrygo – it’s unlikely to be Liverpool.

Yes, the Reds do need to consider a long-term succession plan for Mo Salah, who turns 34 next July. Internal discussions on that front, no doubt, will already be underway.

In the meantime, the absence of Luis Diaz is being keenly felt on the left flank. However, we’ve already made an apparent commitment to not blocking Rio Ngumoha’s (17) pathway.

Rodrygo stats in the 2025/26 season 8 appearances 212 minutes 2 assists

* Rodrygo stats with Real Madrid in all competitions this term, via Transfermarkt

Rodrgyo, who personally prefers to play on the left wing, would almost certainly force Liverpool to loan out the teenager to protect his development.

So, unless something surprising and significant happens with Cody Gakpo, it’s not a transfer we foresee the club pushing for.

