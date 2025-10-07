‘Somehow…’ – Paul Scholes hints at very early prediction for Liverpool v Man United

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and The Overlap

Paul Scholes has gone very early with his prediction for Liverpool’s next fixture against Manchester United at Anfield, and Kopites will be hoping that his words turn out to be prophetic.

Although the Premier League champions go into the game on 19 October having lost thrice in a row and displaying some frightening weaknesses, the Red Devils remain as inconsistent as ever and have just about crept into the top half of the table after beating Sunderland last weekend.

Ruben Amorim has been heavily reliant on results at Old Trafford to keep out of even further trouble than that in which he’s already found himself, with his team collecting just one point on the road so far this season, and it’s approaching a decade since they last won in L4.

Scholes fearing for Man United at Anfield

While discussing Man United on the latest episode of The Overlap Fan Debate, Scholes spoke of his dread about the upcoming fixture and admitted that he’d happily take a draw away to Liverpool.

The 50-year-old said: “Ruben Amorim needs to try and get something from Liverpool at Anfield. I’d just be thinking about drawing the game and finding a way somehow to stop them from scoring.

“That’s a totally different mentality from what I’m saying about Arsenal going to Liverpool or someone who are looking at going for the league, but United are in such a rut. I can’t remember the last time they won a big game, or a game that meant a lot – possibly [Manchester] City last year.

“This group of players are in that much of a bad rut that you’ve no confidence in them that they’re going to get out of it. It’s almost predictable that they’ll go [to Anfield] and get beaten.”

It’s a fixture which has confounded the form book in recent times

With Liverpool having a 100% home record this term and Man United taking just one point from a possible nine on their travels, the form book would point towards Arne Slot’s side securing victory even amid their current blip.

Recent meetings between these two teams at Anfield have tended to go against the grain, though – the Red Devils drew on their previous two visits despite finishing a large distance adrift of us in both seasons, yet they ended up two places above us in the campaign that we demolished them 7-0 under Jurgen Klopp.

Nonetheless, for Scholes to declare that he just wants to get a draw against his club’s biggest rivals attests to where the balance of power currently lies in the northwest of England, and it’s something that LFC will be yearning to demonstrate in that eternal grudge match later this month.

If Liverpool play to their best – something they’ve yet to do for a full 90 minutes this season – they’ll surely be too strong for Man United, even with Amorim’s side showing signs of improvement in that Sunderland game.

Losing three matches in a row has soured the mood on Merseyside going into the international break, but victory against the old enemy along the M62 would instantly restore the feel-good factor among Kopites!