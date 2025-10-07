‘What are you doing?’ – Steven Gerrard dissects Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard has weighed in on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to swap Liverpool for Real Madrid in the summer.

The Scouser decided not to sign a fresh contract with the Premier League champions and instead completed the switch to the Spanish capital to play under former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso.

Some Reds fans understood that the England international was ready for a fresh challenge away from Merseyside while others struggled to understand why the full-back was so eager to sacrifice the opportunity to captain his boyhood club and win further trophies at Anfield.

Gerrard, who captained Liverpool to eight major trophies during his time at L4, can understand Alexander-Arnold’s decision from both viewpoints.

“This is me speaking without my Liverpool hat on at the moment,” the former Rangers and Aston Villa boss told Rio Ferdinand Presents (via @TransferSector on X). “Real Madrid came for me with Mourinho, serious. And it turned my head. I can understand it. I get it. His best mate plays there. Maybe he wants to challenge himself. He’s won everything at Liverpool. So there’s a part of me that really understands it.

“But as soon as I put my Liverpool hat back on, I think, what are you doing? What are you doing? You’re arguably one of the best teams in Europe. You’re winning things that I sit here now and still dream of winning.

“You’re winning European Cups. You’re one of the main men. The fans adore you. What are you doing? But this is with my Liverpool hat on, because I love Liverpool football club…”

Our former No.66 became recognised as one of the best full-backs in the world following his Liverpool debut in 2016.

His ability to calve defences open with his immense passing ability stood him out amongst others in his position and it was a huge blow to see him walk away from the club.

His start to life in Madrid hasn’t quite gone to plan. He’s made just 5 appearances so far this term and has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury early last month.

Alonso’s side are two points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga however.

Gerrard was the subject of interest from numerous clubs around Europe during his time at Liverpool. Although he came close to swapping Anfield for Stamford Bridge at one point, the 45-year-old remained at his boyhood club during the prime years of his career before ending his career at LA Galaxy in the MLS.