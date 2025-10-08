“He doesn’t really know…” – Ben Foster says one Liverpool player is ‘all over the shop’

Images via Stu Forster/Getty Images and Ben Foster - The Cycling GK

Ben Foster has claimed that one Liverpool player is currently ‘all over the shop’ and doesn’t know ‘whether to come or go’.

There have been several notable changes to the Reds’ starting XI since last season, and while some of those who were regulars 12 months ago are now at pastures new, one man remains at Anfield but has become a more peripheral figure of late.

Milos Kerkez has started each of our Premier League games since his summer arrival from Bournemouth, with Andy Robertson now reliant on substitute appearances or starting sporadically.

Foster: Robertson is ‘all over the shop’ at Liverpool

The Scotland captain was (by his own admission) seemingly on the cusp of joining Atletico Madrid in June, and Foster believes that our long-serving number 26 is stuck between a rock and a hard place since losing his starting berth.

The ex-Manchester United goalkeeper said (via The Football Fill-In): “Andy Robertson is 31 years old and I think there’s so much up in the air about him at the minute, but it’s because somebody’s come in and taken his place. He doesn’t really know whether to come or go at the minute.

“He nearly got a move in the summer to Atletico Madrid, so I think he’s a bit all over the shop. If they said, ‘Right Andy, you’re going to be the one that’s going to be starting for the next month, for the next two months or so’, I think you’ll see the best Andy Robertson back again.”

Does Slot recall Robertson in place of under-fire Kerkez?

Aside from an extended spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury two years ago, Robertson has been a near-automatic starter for Liverpool since 2018, so it must be personally frustrating for him to lose his place to Kerkez as soon as the Hungarian came in.

That Slot has brought on the 31-year-old in three of our first seven Premier League games this season (in the 60th minute or earlier in each instance) might suggest that the head coach still isn’t entirely convinced by the younger left-back, despite continuing to start him.

The ex-Bournemouth man was the subject of a stinging comment from Gary Neville in recent days, and Craig Burley has called for the long-serving Scot to be restored to the starting XI given the 21-year-old’s struggles in some matches.

There’s an argument to be made for taking Kerkez out of the firing line after another difficult outing against Chelsea last weekend and putting Robertson back in the team, although the Liverpool boss might want to keep faith in the former given that he’s still only integrating into the side.

If the Scotland captain comes through the international break unscathed, Slot might opt for his experience in the white heat of a showdown against Manchester United on Sunday week, with the ex-Hull City man perhaps representing a ‘safer’, more trusted option for such a game than the Hungarian.