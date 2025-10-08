‘It might come back to bite them’ – Sutton warns Liverpool will regret one thing this season

Pictures via Monday Night Club on BBC iPlayer

Chris Sutton believes Liverpool may regret missing out on Marc Guehi after failing to complete a Deadline Day move for the Crystal Palace captain.

Speaking on the Monday Night Club via BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, the former striker said our defensive depth could become a problem if injuries strike during Arne Slot’s second season in charge.

“You just wonder whether not signing Marc Guehi will come back to bite them in the backside,” Sutton said.

“They don’t have the strength and depth and cover in there. If Van Dijk got injured, for argument’s sake, then they’re in a bit of bother.”

Liverpool’s defensive depth questioned

We had agreed a £35m fee with Palace for the England international, who had even undergone a medical in London, but the deal collapsed late in the window when the south London club decided not to sell.

Guehi, 25, would have provided high-level competition for Ibou Konate and Virgil van Dijk, with Jarell Quansah having joined Bayer Leverkusen.

It’s a move that now looks increasingly significant after recent discussions about our defensive balance and Konate’s form.

Sutton went on to say the French defender “has been terrible on the ball this season” and admitted Liverpool’s defensive struggles are “legitimate concerns”.

That criticism followed remarks from Conor Coady on the same show, when the Wrexham defender argued Konate has been left exposed by changes in our shape – particularly with Conor Bradley and Dominik Szoboszlai positioned further forward in transition.

Guehi deal collapse could still haunt Liverpool

It’s a valid concern. Van Dijk remains the foundation of our back line, but behind him, options are limited.

Joe Gomez is covering both centre-back and full-back roles, while young Giovanni Leoni is ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

Liverpool have already shown willingness to spend heavily this year, signing Florian Wirtz for £116m and Alexander Isak for a British record £125m.

Yet the lack of one more senior defender could prove costly if injuries pile up.

