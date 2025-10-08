‘No centre-back wants to defend there’ – Coady blames Slot for Konate’s poor form

Pictures via Monday Night Club on BBC iPlayer

Former Liverpool defender Conor Coady has offered a fascinating defence of Ibou Konate, insisting the Frenchman’s recent struggles are down to tactical changes under Arne Slot rather than individual errors.

Speaking on the Monday Night Club on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, the Wrexham centre-back said he can sympathise with the 26-year-old, who has been criticised for early-season mistakes.

“He’s getting a bit of stick at the start of the season, let’s be honest,” Coady said.

“But you’ve got to remember he’s been a player who’s been there for years, and he’s having to play a different way now.”

Coady explained that Liverpool’s new setup, without Trent Alexander-Arnold tucking inside from right-back, is leaving the right channel more exposed than before.

“He’s lost somebody next to him,” the 32-year-old said.

“He’s having to defend in the channel because Conor Bradley’s out of position and Szoboszlai is in central midfield. Teams are exploiting that space now, and Konate’s got to go out and defend there.”

“No centre-back will ever tell you they want to defend as a right-back. It’s hard. That’s the reason you don’t play there.”

Liverpool’s tactical evolution under Arne Slot

In reality, Konate probably has more cover now than he did last season, as Trent was often playing as a false midfielder and the right channel was likely more exposed.

Our boss has continued tweaking the system that won us the Premier League last season, introducing more fluid rotations in midfield and defence.

But that change has brought teething issues, especially at full back.

Coady’s comments though echo Micah Richards’ recent words, when he admitted Konate’s individual errors were “making the backline look a bit nervy”.

Richards said the usually solid partnership with Virgil van Dijk is giving our opponents “too many opportunities for no actual reason”.

This now all comes just days after Konate was withdrawn against Chelsea – though he later joined up with France duty, suggesting no serious injury concern.

Konate still key for Liverpool’s title defence

Despite the scrutiny, the 26-year-old remains central to our defensive plans.

His pace and aggression are crucial in a team that defends high, and as we adjust to Slot’s system, the balance between full-back and centre-back will be key.

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile