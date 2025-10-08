French report leaves Liverpool sweating over Konate after injury twist

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s concerns over Ibou Konate’s fitness have not gone away, with Le Parisien reporting that the France defender “remained in treatment” during national team training on Tuesday.

Latest update on Ibou Konate’s injury

The 26-year-old was substituted during the second half of our 2-1 defeat to Chelsea after feeling tightness in his quad, with our boss describing it as a precautionary change.

It had been hoped the Frenchman’s inclusion in Didier Deschamps’ squad meant the problem was minor. But his latest absence from group training suggests the situation is still being managed carefully.

According to Le Parisien, “Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, who suffered a quadriceps injury this weekend against Chelsea, also remained in treatment.”

The report adds that an update is expected “in the coming hours” to determine his schedule for the week.

Konate causes concern for Liverpool ahead of Man United

The timing is far from ideal for us. With Manchester United awaiting immediately after the international break, our defensive depth remains stretched.

Giovanni Leoni is sidelined long-term, while Alisson and Wataru Endo are also unavailable.

Konate’s absence from training means his involvement against Azerbaijan on Friday is now in doubt.

However, that might suit us – especially after fears of a setback eased earlier in the week when he’d joined up with the French squad at Clairefontaine and the early signs were positive.

But Le Parisien’s latest comments hint that France’s staff are taking no risks with the Liverpool centre-back.

Former Red Conor Coady recently discussed the defender’s struggles under our new system, he blamed Slot for Konate’s poor form and this latest disruption will hardly help his rhythm.

Still, the Frenchman’s decision to train separately could yet prove precautionary and given his injury history, a cautious approach from both camps makes perfect sense.

