Henderson admits Anfield exit left him unable to watch Liverpool

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

It has been two years since we said goodbye to Jordan Henderson at Anfield, but the former Liverpool captain has now opened up on just how hard that departure was for him.

Henderson compares leaving Liverpool to a painful break-up

Speaking to reporters via the Liverpool Echo, Henderson admitted his exit after 12 years at the club was one of the most difficult periods of his career.

“Leaving Liverpool itself was huge and really difficult… I don’t know what it felt like, it felt like a break-up,” said the 35-year-old.

During his time at Anfield, Henderson lifted the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup, making him one of our most decorated players.

Yet even such success could not soften the blow of leaving the club he loved.

Henderson went on to explain that he struggled to watch Liverpool on TV, spending time in Saudi Arabia and then Ajax before returning to the Premier League with Brentford this summer.

“No, I couldn’t watch a lot of games, I certainly couldn’t watch Liverpool… I was half way around the world!” he added.

The former skipper described the period following his exit as a “really tough” time, showing how deeply his attachment to us ran.

Using criticism and setbacks as motivation

Henderson also reflected on how these challenges shaped him, particularly in handling criticism.

“I’ve always had to prove something, somewhere… It makes you stronger, makes you think differently, and if you use it in the right way, it can help you,” he said.

The midfielder’s honesty highlights the human side of leaving a club as iconic as Liverpool.

It’s hard to ignore that a large amount of the pain in the move was the destination he chose to swap Merseyside for, with England supporters even booing the Mackem for his Saudi switch.

Despite the pain, he has harnessed his experience to continue performing at the highest level and remains a contender for the World Cup with England next year.

For Liverpool fans, Henderson’s words remind us of the lasting bonds players form at Anfield and the emotional cost of leaving the club.

Even as recently as our loss to Galatasaray saw some pundits claim his exit is still being felt by the club today.

This feeling not only honours his incredible Liverpool career but also shows the resilience required to move forward while carrying the memories of our shared success.

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile