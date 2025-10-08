Jurgen Klopp sends heartfelt six-word Instagram message as Liverpool mark 10-year anniversary

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s crazy to think that it’s now been a decade since Jurgen Klopp was appointed Liverpool manager!

It was on 8 October 2015 that the German’s arrival at Anfield was announced by the Reds, four days after the dismissal of Brendan Rodgers, and the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss memorably stated his intentions to turn ‘doubters [into] believers‘.

He most certainly did that during eight-and-a-half incredible years in which he guided LFC to glory in the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, Carabao Cup (twice), FA Cup and Community Shield and transformed the club after it endured a long period of sobering underachievement.

Klopp thanks Liverpool on 10-year anniversary

To mark the 10-year anniversary of Klopp’s appointment, Liverpool FC’s official Instagram profile posted a collage of the ebullient 58-year-old throughout his time at Anfield as they looked back on his ‘tremendous tenure’.

The German shared that image to his story on the social media platform, along with the heartfelt message of ‘Thank you for an amazing time’.

It’s us who must thank Jurgen Klopp for an amazing time!

Those six words from Klopp are what millions of LFC fans were saying to him upon his departure from the club in May 2024, four months after his bombshell announcement that he’d be leaving at the end of that season.

It’s impossible to summarise in just a sentence or two just how much of a legacy this man has left at Liverpool Football Club, and not just because of the transformational results on the pitch and the trophies that he won.

He was a man who instantly understood the values that Reds supporters hold so dear and ‘got’ what it means to manage the club, with his charisma invigorating Anfield as his bombastic personality struck a chord with the fan base.

Ten years ago, Klopp walked into LFC when they were at a low ebb, having endured a miserable 2014/15 season and started slowly in the following campaign, with mere qualification for the Champions League seemingly a fantasy.

By the summer of 2020, he’d taken us to the summit of English and European football and was agonisingly close to winning the two biggest prizes on more than one occasion.

Arne Slot has done an exceptional job, for sure, but he’d be the first to acknowledge that his predecessor laid some extremely firm foundations for the Dutchman to capitalise on, which the incumbent boss has certainly done.