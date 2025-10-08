Danny Murphy urges Arne Slot to make one specific change to Liverpool starting XI v Man United

Images via talkSPORT and Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Danny Murphy has specified one line-up change that he’d like to see Arne Slot making for Liverpool’s next fixture after the international break.

The Reds will resume their season on 19 October with a home clash against Manchester United, the perfect occasion for the Premier League champions to try and arrest their three-game losing streak (which Paul Scholes seemingly believes they will do).

The LFC head coach has tinkered with his starting XI in terms of personnel and positions in recent weeks, and he’s now been urged to consider handing one player a first top-flight start in 2025/26.

Murphy calls for Chiesa to start instead of Gakpo

Murphy has implored Slot to bring Federico Chiesa into his line-up for Liverpool’s next match and deploy him on the left-hand side of attack instead of Cody Gakpo.

The former Reds midfielder told AceOdds (via Liverpool Echo): “Based on the games I’ve watched and not the online discourse of Liverpool fans, I would like to see Chiesa given a chance on the left side. I actually agree with Liverpool supporters online in that sense.

“Whenever he’s come on, he’s looked like a goal threat and full of confidence. I think he’s stuck with Cody Gakpo because of his performances last season and he knows that he can rely on Gakpo without the ball, but I think Gakpo has been underwhelming.

“He looks a bit short of confidence and he’s been giving the ball away. I know he scored against Chelsea but his performance was nowhere near to the levels needed and that he’s shown last season.”

Murphy added: “Chiesa hasn’t been give that chance yet and I’d be amazed if he isn’t in the coming weeks. The levels he’s shown in his all around game form the goals, to the physicality and determination is something he deserves recognition for.”

Will Chiesa start instead of Gakpo against Man United?

Gakpo may feel hard done by if he’s dropped against Man United after scoring in the defeat to Chelsea last weekend, but is there a case to be made for Chiesa to start instead of Gakpo on the left flank on Sunday week?

Both players have two goals and two assists so far this season, but whereas the Dutchman has taken 766 minutes to accrue that tally, the Italy forward has needed just 153 (Transfermarkt).

The 27-year-old hasn’t been called up for international duty this week, with Azzurri boss Gennaro Gattuso revealing that the Reds maestro doesn’t feel ‘100%’ after missing the Champions League loss to Galatasaray due to a minor niggle.

We’d like to think that Chiesa will have shaken that off once the Man United game rolls around, and he could go into that match fresher than Gakpo, who’ll have two fixtures with Netherlands over the coming days.

There’s definitely merit to Murphy’s suggested line-up change, but whether Slot will take the gamble of giving the Italian his first Premier League start of the season against our fiercest rivals in a must-win fixture is debatable.

All we can do is trust in the head coach to go with the starting XI that he believes is likeliest to get the three points against the Red Devils.