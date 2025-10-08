Report: Liverpool line up move for 21y/o ‘monster’ as Richard Hughes eyes ‘no-brainer’ transfer

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool have identified a prospective successor to one player who could plausibly leave Anfield in 2026.

Ibrahima Konate’s contract has less than nine months remaining, and the French defender continues to be linked with a potential move to Real Madrid for as long as there’s no imminent sign of a renewal of his deal on Merseyside.

The Reds continue to be touted with a possible swoop for Marc Guehi next year after their deadline day move for him was thwarted by Crystal Palace, and another centre-back alternative is understood to be on Richard Hughes’ radar if the England international proves to be unattainable.

Liverpool eyeing January move for Ousmane Diomande

On Wednesday morning, Fichajes reported that Liverpool are prepared to try and acquire Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old is cited as a ‘key target’ for the Premier League champions amid the ongoing uncertainty over Konate’s future, with Anfield chiefs viewing him as a ‘long-term solution thanks to his technique, physical ability and quick adaptation to the pace of Europe’s elite’.

Inevitable, the Reds won’t have a free run at the Ivory Coast international, with Chelsea also showing a keen interest in him.

What qualities could Diomande bring to Liverpool?

Ben Mattinson – who works as a first-team scout at Serie A club Como – has given Diomande a glowing character reference, saying that the Ivorian ‘could become a monster in no time’ and is ‘as big of a no-brainer as you can get’ for prospective suitors seeking a quality young centre-back (via X).

The 21-year-old has stood out at Sporting for his qualities on the ball – as per FBref, he ranks among the top 2% of positional peers in Europe over the past year for pass completion (93.2%), the top 7% for passes per 90 minutes (70.78) and the top 15% for shot-creating actions per game (1.24).

Ironically, he’d reportedly been on the verge of joining Palace in the summer amid intense rumours linking Guehi with Liverpool, but as we now know, neither of those prospective transfers materialised.

Diomande has been on the Reds’ radar for the best part of two years already and has been described as ‘adept in possession’ while also boasting ‘old-school defensive traits’ (Mail Sport).

A January transfer could be difficult to pull off, seeing as he’ll be involved at the Africa Cup of Nations over the winter as he seeks to retain the trophy with Ivory Coast, but we can expect LFC to retain a keen interest if they’re unable to agree a new contract with Konate by then.

The Sporting youngster can be filed under ‘one to keep an eye on’.