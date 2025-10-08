BBC pundit says Liverpool’s makeshift defence is “not going to cut it”

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The sight of Liverpool conceding late at Stamford Bridge may not have set off alarm bells just yet, but as Pat Nevin has pointed out, there’s a clear problem that needs sorting if we’re serious about defending our title.

Right-back issues underline Liverpool’s tactical imbalance

Speaking for BBC Sport, Nevin said Liverpool’s “makeshift solution” at right-back “needs fixing,” after our third straight defeat in all competitions.

He noted how Jeremie Frimpong is still learning the defensive side of his game, while Conor Bradley’s early booking forced Arne Slot into a difficult decision at half-time.

“Frimpong is not a specialist defender,” said the former Scotland international. “Bradley is very talented, but with Salah ahead of him not tracking back, he was left exposed.”

Nevin added that Dominik Szoboszlai’s temporary stint at right-back during the 2–1 loss to Chelsea exposed Liverpool’s defensive fragility.

“He’s a wonderful midfielder – maybe Liverpool’s best player this season – but his limitations as a full-back were cruelly exposed.”

That weakness, Nevin said, allowed Chelsea to target Liverpool’s right flank repeatedly before finding a late winner.

What Liverpool can do to fix it

It’s not the first time our right side has been under scrutiny since Trent Alexander-Arnold’s summer move to Real Madrid.

Gary Lineker has stated that we are missing the Real Madrid full back, though these questions about his defensive weaknesses were also present in the past.

Virgil van Dijk was approached with the idea that our recent poor form was because of the hole left by the academy graduate, but the captain quickly rubbished this idea.

As we aim to steady the ship after a tough run, the coming weeks will test whether this is just a blip or a deeper tactical issue.

Nevin’s comments serve as a timely reminder that while the new-look Reds are stacked with attacking flair, balance at the back will decide how successful this title defence really is.

