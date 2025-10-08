Shay Given says Liverpool’s midfielder is a “diamond” waiting to explode

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It might not feel like the start we all expected from one of Europe’s most gifted creators, but according to Shay Given, Liverpool’s record-breaker is about to burst into life.

Given says Liverpool’s Wirtz will soon prove his class

Speaking on Premier League Productions’ Weekend Wrap, Given insisted that Florian Wirtz will become “a top player for years to come”, despite a quiet start to life at Anfield.

“Wirtz, I do like Wirtz,” the former Newcastle United goalkeeper said. “He’s getting a lot of stick at the minute, but there’s a diamond in there and I think he will be a top player for years to come.”

The 22-year-old joined us from Bayer Leverkusen for £116 million after contributing to over 30 goals last season in the Bundesliga.

He arrived with huge expectations to fill a creative void in our team, yet has so far managed just one goal contribution in all competitions.

Even so, his performances tell a different story and Micah Richards has been among the vocal supporters of our new No.7.

Why Liverpool must get the best out of Wirtz soon

Given’s comments come just days after Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson praised how Liverpool have handled Alexander Isak brilliantly amid his gradual integration into our side.

The same patient approach may be what helps Wirtz flourish too.

Arne Slot has rotated the German international between attacking midfield and the right-hand side, searching for the system that best unleashes his creativity.

The 47-year-old coach has already shown his adaptability for his team, though it feels now that we need to start relying on a consistent set-up to improve results and confidence.

Given believes that once the chemistry clicks between Wirtz and our forwards, his performances will skyrocket. “There’s a diamond there,” he said, “he just needs time.”

If the Bundesliga Player of the Year can rediscover the form that earned him that £116 million move, Liverpool’s attack could yet reach another level this season and the rest of the Premier League will need to watch out.

