Gerrard opens up on ‘mind-blowing’ thing Liverpool did after his retirement

Pictures via Rio Ferdinand Presents on YouTube

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard has opened up on the extraordinary level of care and respect he’s received from the club since hanging up his boots, insisting the gestures from Anfield’s hierarchy “blew his mind”.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents on YouTube, the 45-year-old was asked about the idea of a statue outside Anfield.

While many fans will believe the former captain deserves one for his unforgettable contribution to Liverpool’s history, Gerrard explained that he doesn’t need one to feel the club’s love.

“There’s enough respect, and I think the club have gone above and beyond for me,” he said.

“If you knew what that club had done for me, not through my career but from the moment I stopped being a Liverpool player, it’d blow your mind.

“The phone calls I’ve had from the top, the things they’ve done for me and my family, the invitations, the care, the after-player respect – it blew my mind.”

The ex-midfielder went on to admit that his bond with Liverpool has only deepened since his retirement, adding: “My respect for Liverpool has only got stronger and thicker and more fond since the day I retired.

“I thought you just fizzled out, but the club gave me more love and care and respect since I stopped playing.”

Liverpool’s continued connection with Gerrard

Gerrard remains one of the most influential figures in our modern history.

From Istanbul to Cardiff, his leadership defined an era. But his latest comments show that the connection between the club and its former captain runs far deeper than medals and memories.

In the same interview, Gerrard shared his honest thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid – a conversation that gave us another reminder of how much he still bleeds red for Liverpool.

He continues to be linked with managerial vacancies and there’s a chance our paths will cross again, as opponents in the dug out, but the connection between our former No.8 and Anfield will never diminish.

Gerrard’s legacy grows stronger

Liverpool’s commitment to its former captain mirrors how the club continues to treat its legends with care and respect.

It’s no surprise Gerrard feels more connected than ever – even without a statue, his legacy is carved into Anfield’s history.

You can view Gerrard’s comments (from 53:37) via Rio Ferdinand Presents on YouTube:

