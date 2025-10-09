‘I understand…’ – Transfer insider shares how Guehi now feels about potential Liverpool move

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool were on the cusp of signing Marc Guehi at the end of the summer transfer window, only for Crystal Palace to ultimately block the move.

A £35m deal had been agreed between the two clubs on deadline day, but the Eagles would later pull the plug on the transaction as they hadn’t time to bring in a replacement for their captain, who’s duly remained at Selhurst Park.

Rumours about his future have surfaced again during the international break, with ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown claiming that the 25-year-old is still the Reds’ ‘top target’ and Florian Plettenberg reporting that Bayern Munich are ‘looking concretely‘ at the England defender.

Guehi keeping his options open but Liverpool interest remains

According to transfer insider Dean Jones (via TEAMtalk), Guehi remains ‘interested’ in potentially joining Liverpool, although he isn’t necessarily giving the Reds preferential treatment.

The journalist outlined: “I think we need to be very clear that the situation has changed with Guehi. He is looking at things from a fresh perspective now. His approach to a transfer is unclouded by past thoughts.

“I would take the Bayern rumour seriously. It might be something that starts to hold real appeal as the player thinks about his next move.

“Of course there was a sense of disappointment when his move to Liverpool fell through, but some of the reports were over the top in terms of his reaction. He always knew there was a chance that deal could collapse, and he’s a level-headed player who knows other opportunities are ahead of him.

“He did want to join Liverpool and is still interested, but now the situation is completely open. I don’t think he is any more likely to commit to Anfield than any other major club at this moment. I understand he’s looking at everything with fresh eyes and Bayern could well become a very interesting option.”

Liverpool must keep trying to entice Guehi

Similar to Ibrahima Konate, Guehi has less than nine months remaining on his current contract, so a decision on his future will be made one way or another by next summer.

Even if the Frenchman were to sign a new deal at Liverpool, centre-back depth isn’t exactly overflowing at Anfield, and the Reds simply must revisit a move for the Palace captain if they receive any encouragement that a deal might be possible.

Richard Hughes has already completed plenty of groundwork on a possible transfer from the summer months, although the added competition in the form of Bayern – where another England international in Harry Kane has thrived – could complicate matters for the Premier League champions.

At the very least, LFC must keep their hand in and do everything in their power to try and entice Guehi to Anfield, rather than letting the Munich outfit lead the way in terms of a charm offensive.