Liverpool risk another Madrid repeat as journalist drops update on Konate future

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The latest report on Ibou Konate’s contract situation has left us bracing for another uncomfortable déjà vu moment, with Real Madrid once again lurking in the background.

According to Lewis Steele for Mail Sport, the French defender’s renewal talks have reached a “standstill”, despite Liverpool’s continued desire to extend his deal.

Contract talks yet to progress for Liverpool defender

“It is now nine months since Konate did a press conference at Anfield and said he had been offered a new contract,” wrote Steele.

“It is a year since we reported talks had started over a fresh deal.

“Yet here we are again – the saga of a Liverpool player out of contract in the summer with Real Madrid looming.

“It all feels a bit familiar to the Trent Alexander-Arnold issue this time last year and we all know how that ended up.”

That comparison will sting for supporters and this time the club can’t afford a repeat with the man many see as Virgil van Dijk’s long-term partner.

Konate’s current deal expires next summer, and although the club opened discussions with Richard Hughes over a year ago, no agreement has followed.

It’s a frustrating development given the 26-year-old’s growing influence at Anfield – especially after his commanding performance in the Merseyside derby, where he won 10 of his 13 duels and made more clearances than any player on the pitch.

Liverpool can’t afford to repeat past mistakes

We’ve already seen what can happen when contract talks drag on too long.

The Trent saga became a distraction last season, and allowing Konate to approach the final months of his deal risks history repeating itself.

His current form has led to comments from the likes of Conor Coady, showing that this transfer talk could be affecting his performances.

With Giovanni Leoni out long-term and Marc Guehi’s summer move collapsing late on Deadline Day, our defensive depth is already thin.

Losing another key figure on a free would be a damaging blow both financially and on the pitch.

Steele insists that “nothing is done yet” but confirmed that Real Madrid are monitoring the situation closely.

Now the club must show the same intent off the pitch and get this deal done before it becomes another costly saga.

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile