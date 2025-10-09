Alexander Isak publicly addresses his fitness status as Liverpool striker sets game-time target

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has publicly addressed his current fitness status, and what he’s said will be music to Liverpool fans’ ears.

The 26-year-old didn’t play or train with Newcastle over the summer as he sought to force a transfer to Anfield, and his game-time has been managed carefully by Arne Slot in his first few weeks as a Reds player.

However, having played for more than 70 minutes in his last two Premier League outings, the striker is steadily working towards being able to last a full match, something he’s targeting during the current international break.

Isak ‘ready’ for 90-minute outing

Ahead of Sweden’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Switzerland on Friday, Isak declared that he’s ‘ready’ to play from start to finish in that fixture if required.

The Liverpool striker told Fotboll Skanalen [translated from Swedish]: “Tomorrow I’ll be ready for 90 minutes if needed. Now it’s been a month [since the last international window]. I’ve got a lot more playing time and things have calmed down. I feel in a much better position now than last time.”

Isak much sharper now than he had been a month ago

Isak’s confident declaration about his fitness will delight Reds supporters, especially after Lewis Steele had heard from a source at Newcastle that it could be ‘three months’ until the 26-year-old is ‘fully fit’.

Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson – who’s praised LFC’s handling of the striker – played him for just 18 minutes across their two games September.

However, with our number 9 having built up his fitness since then, and with his nation badly needing wins after a dreadful start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, there’s a strong chance that he’ll feature for the majority of their fixtures against Switzerland and Kosovo over the coming days.

Isak knows his own body better than anyone else, and having had something of a slow launch to his Liverpool career – understandably given his lack of a pre-season – he finally looks ready to truly take flight at his new club.

Hopefully he can boost his sharpness even further for Sweden this week and come back to Merseyside primed to let loose on Manchester United in 10 days’ time!