“Have respect, bro” – Frimpong filmed pushing cameraman in Netherlands training clip

Even when away with the Netherlands, Liverpool’s new right-back has found himself in the spotlight.

Jeremie Frimpong was involved in a moment during Oranje training this week when he bumped into a cameraman during a competitive game of one-bounce.

Footage posted by @OnsOranje on X showed Frimpong, Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons and Denzel Dumfries taking part in a light-hearted rondo drill that quickly turned heated.

As Simons’ pass flew off the ground and over the camera, Frimpong sprinted forward, accidentally nudging the cameraman aside before recovering the ball.

The 24-year-old kept play alive, but Simons’ frustration boiled over moments later as he kicked the ball away after losing the next round.

Frimpong turned to camera and jokingly said: “This is what losers do, bro. Sore losers. I didn’t kick the ball away. Hey g, have respect, have respect, bro.”

Frimpong’s Liverpool form questioned by pundits

The footage comes a week after Alan Shearer suggested Arne Slot “doesn’t fully trust” the Dutch full-back following his £29m move from Bayer Leverkusen.

The former England striker told Prime Video Sport that “it would be a little concern that Slot seems to not rely on him as yet” after the 47-year-old coach experimented with Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back.

It’s a curious subplot for us given how highly rated Frimpong was in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool have signed Florian Wirtz from the same Leverkusen side, and both former teammates are now adapting to Slot’s tactical demands at Anfield but Shay Given has backed our No.7 to thrive.

Frimpong has a positive impact on the Liverpool squad

With the clip spreading online, it was clear this was a moment that was more playful than serious, with Frimpong laughing soon after.

Still, it adds another layer of intrigue around his start to life with Liverpool, where competition for the right-back spot remains fierce.

Frimpong’s passion and energy, even in a relaxed environment, will have been welcomed by the Liverpool staff since his arrival and it’s clear he’s no different on the international stage.

