Ibrahima Konate and William Saliba indulge in title race mind games during international duty

Image via @equipedefrance on X

Ibrahima Konate and William Saliba may well be lining up together at centre-back for France over the next few days, but they’re very much on opposing sides at club level.

The former has been a regular in Liverpool’s defence this season but has had to endure criticism of his form and an injury scare during a less than ideal few weeks for him going into this international window.

However, unlike his Arsenal counterpart, the 26-year-old is currently in possession of a Premier League winner’s medal, having been a core component of the Reds’ title-winning side last term.

It seems quite plausible that either Konate or Saliba will get to hoist that particular trophy next May, and the latter’s team currently have a one-point advantage at the top of the table.

Konate and Saliba indulge in title race mind games

The pair and their France teammates were signing autographs for supporters at the national team’s Clairefontaine training base when they indulged in what appeared to be a bout of mind games.

Whilst signing a picture of him kissing the Premier League trophy, the Liverpool defender quipped (via @equipedefrance on X, translated from French): “Hey Wilo, it’s yours this year”; to which the Arsenal man replied: “No, it’s Liverpool again, gotta put the pressure on them.”

Arsenal currently top, but Liverpool have the know-how

It was probably nothing more than a friendly exchange between the duo, but it nonetheless hints at the pressure that either team will hope their rivals are feeling, with both carrying a massive expectation to win the title this season.

Having gone into the campaign as defending champions and many people’s favourites, especially after spending so lavishly over the summer, there’s substantial pressure on the Reds to deliver when they’re most expected to, with the element of surprise that we boasted last term no longer on our side.

However, Arsenal spent handsomely in the transfer market as well and, unlike Liverpool, have yet to prove that they can get over the line in a title race, having had three successive runners-up finishes. Mikel Arteta can no longer be content with the role of valiant challengers; they’re now expected to go and show their trophy-winning mettle.

Konate and his teammates struck the first big psychological blow of the season as they beat the Gunners at Anfield at the end of August, and they have the chance to land another direct hit if they can win at the Emirates Stadium in three months’ time.

The north Londoners currently have the edge in the Premier League table, but it’s the Reds who’ve proven that they can go the distance in a title race!