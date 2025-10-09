Liverpool’s next seven games analysed – who do the Reds play after the international break?

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool go into the October international break off the back of three successive defeats which have disrupted their early-season momentum.

The Reds have relinquished top spot in the Premier League to Arsenal, but Jamie Redknapp firmly believes his former club are capable of overcoming their current wobble and challenging for a second successive title.

When Arne Slot’s full squad reconvenes after their international exploits, they’ll face into a crunch period of seven fixtures in 22 days, including some grudge matches against big-name rivals.

Liverpool’s next 7 games analysed

Manchester United (H), Premier League, 19 October

This fixture needs no introduction, nor any lack of motivation for the Reds as they seek to bounce back from their recent downturn in form.

Ruben Amorim’s side remain an inconsistent enigma, but having drawn on their last two visits to Anfield, Liverpool will be desperate to ensure that the result this time reflects the clubs’ respective league positions.

Eintracht Frankfurt (A), Champions League, 22 October

The Reds’ next European opponents also suffered a sobering defeat in their most recent Champions League outing, being thrashed 5-1 away to Atletico Madrid only a fortnight after winning by the same scoreline at home to Galatasaray.

Hugo Ekitike will make a quick return to Deutsche Bank Park after his summer move to LFC and will be hoping that one of football’s most frequent plot twists (i.e. the player scoring against his former club) will manifest itself again.

Brentford (A), Premier League, 25 October

Liverpool have failed to win any of their last seven matches in London since Darwin Nunez’s stoppage time heroics in this fixture nine months ago, although the Reds are going for a third successive victory at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Keith Andrews’ side have been up and down in recent weeks, beating Man United and drawing against Chelsea but losing at arch-rivals Fulham and at home to a resurgent Manchester City.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Sepp van den Berg, Jordan Henderson and Fabio Carvalho could all face their former club in this clash.

Crystal Palace (H), Carabao Cup, 29 October

Not you again! Liverpool and Palace meet for the fourth time in six months at the end of October, and the Reds haven’t won any of the previous three encounters.

The Eagles’ 19-match unbeaten run came to an end on Merseyside at the weekend when they lost to Everton, and Slot’s side will be out for revenge after Eddie Nketiah’s last-gasp winner in the teams’ recent meeting at Selhurst Park.

Aston Villa (H), Premier League, 1 November

If this fixture were played in September, it would’ve been a banker home win for the accumulator, but the teams’ respective form has converged since then.

Having only scored twice in their first six matches of the season, Unai Emery’s side have won their subsequent four by a cumulative scoreline of 8-2. Unlike the Reds, they’ll have a free midweek coming into this game, having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup last month.

Real Madrid (H), Champions League, 4 November

Incredibly, this is Liverpool’s fifth consecutive Champions League campaign in which they’ve met the 15-time winners of the competition, who are one of six teams boasting a 100% record after matchday two.

The Reds exorcised plenty of demons last November when they defeated Los Blancos 2-0, and Kopites will be eager for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to Anfield to be a losing one for their former vice-captain!

Manchester City (A), Premier League, 9 November

Liverpool followed up that win over Real Madrid last season with victory over Man City in their next match. Will lightning strike for a second time in early November?

Pep Guardiola’s team had a slow start to the campaign but have hit their stride at the same time that the Reds have stalled. Even at an early stage, the showdown at the Etihad Stadium feels as though it could be huge in the complexion of the Premier League title race.