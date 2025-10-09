Agent at work: Liverpool ‘want to act quickly’ to secure major contract agreement at Anfield

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to be keen to ‘act quickly’ to extend the contract of one crucial figure at Anfield.

Several Reds players are into the final nine months of their current deals, most notably Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson, and the following summer sees Arne Slot’s existing agreement reach its conclusion.

The Dutchman signed a three-year deal when he began his reign as head coach in June 2024, and he’s already nearly halfway through that, having emphatically won the Premier League title at his first attempt.

Liverpool ‘want to act quickly’ on new contract for Slot

In a reader’s Q&A for Mail Sport‘s Liverpool Confidential, Lewis Steele was asked when the 47-year-old will sign a new contract at Anfield.

The journalist responded: ‘It is on the agenda and something his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is working on. Fans will recall Jurgen Klopp, who joined 10 years ago this week, was already in negotiations with Mike Gordon by January 2016.

‘Liverpool want to act quickly here, otherwise they risk Slot entering his last contracted season next year. Confidential would be surprised if the head coach has not agreed to a new deal by then. When we asked him about it back in May, he seemed keen – and did not deny talks had taken place.’

It seems inevitable that Slot will extend his contract at Liverpool

Although Slot has come in for a bit of criticism recently amid the Reds’ sequence of three successive defeats, his job is one of the most secure of any manager/head coach in world football.

Over the past year, much of the contractual attention has focused on Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold – with the former two penning extensions at Anfield – and Richard Hughes’ attention will be trained on hopefully securing new deals for Konate and Robertson in the coming months.

However, the most important man of all to tie down for the long-term is the 47-year-old, who’ll surely be much sought-after if his future is still up in the air this time next year.

From Steele’s update, it appears as though the wheels are in motion behind the scenes to sort out a new contract for Slot which’d keep him at Liverpool well beyond 2027, and there also seems to be a desire from the Dutchman to extend his current deal.

Hopefully it won’t be all that much longer before the club announces a fresh agreement with the head coach which’ll see him stay put at Anfield for a few more years yet!