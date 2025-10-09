Liverpool’s 32-month wait for answers could finally end as Man City verdict nears

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

A long and frustrating wait for clarity in English football could soon be over and no club has more reason to care than Liverpool.

According to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, a decision on Manchester City’s 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations is now expected “this month”.

That would end a saga which has dragged on for almost three years and overshadowed multiple title races, Pep Guardiola stated we would hear news in February or March 2025 and we are long past that deadline.

The Independent reports that the recent settlement of the Associated Party Transaction (APT) case may have paved the way for a conclusion to the main hearing, with senior Premier League figures “bracing themselves” for the long-awaited verdict.

115 charges and 32 months of waiting for Liverpool

For us, this isn’t just a story about football governance. It’s about justice for two of the most fiercely contested title races in recent memory.

We finished a single point behind City in both 2018/19 and 2021/22, margins that still sting given what has since come to light.

Jurgen Klopp even joked earlier this year that he’d “buy the beer” if Liverpool were ever awarded extra league titles in the aftermath of the case, saying fans could “have a parade in my garden” if justice was served.

These comments from Klopp highlight how seriously Liverpool supporters take the outcome of this process, even if no one expects retrospective trophies.

The Premier League braces for “the big one”

Delaney’s report makes clear that while the APT settlement helped stabilise certain financial rules, the 115 charges remain “an entirely separate judicial process” – one that could still reshape the competitive landscape of the league.

City, for their part, continue to insist on their innocence.

But after waiting since February 2023, it finally appears that the process may be nearing its conclusion, with Premier League lawyers reportedly “locked away” finalising proceedings.

Whatever happens next, Liverpool fans will know this story isn’t just about one club’s alleged wrongdoing, it’s about restoring integrity to the competition that defines us.

