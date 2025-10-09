From ‘lost’ at Chelsea to leading Egypt’s World Cup party – Salah’s response caught on camera

Pictures via @SalahWorld11 on X

Just days after questions were raised about his form, Mo Salah was filmed dancing and celebrating as Egypt sealed their place at the 2026 World Cup.

The footage, shared by @SalahWorld11 on X, shows our No.11 joining traditional Moroccan performers at the team hotel after the Pharaohs confirmed qualification with a 3-0 win over Djibouti in Casablanca.

The caption accompanying the clip translates to: “The legend Mohamed Salah celebrating with Moroccan performers at the team hotel after Egypt qualified for the World Cup.”

Salah celebrates Egypt qualification after tough week at Liverpool

الأسطورة محمد صلاح من إحتفال المغربيين بفندق الإقامة بتأهل منتخب مصر لكأس العالم🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/htfe9UaUhc — عالم صلاح (@SalahWorld11) October 8, 2025

Salah scored twice in the decisive match to take his tally to nine goals in qualifying, making him the top scorer across the African section.

Egypt’s victory ensured top spot in Group A with one game remaining and the Liverpool forward was at the heart of the celebrations.

For context, this comes just days after Wayne Rooney questioned his effort levels during our defeat at Chelsea.

The former Manchester United striker told BBC Sport that Salah had looked “a little bit lost” defensively and needed to show more for his team.

Ian Wright also questioned Salah’s defensive work after the Chelsea defeat but this latest footage offers a sharp contrast, showing a player fully engaged, smiling, and leading his national side to another major tournament.

Perfect response from Liverpool’s Egyptian King

It’s been a turbulent few weeks for the 33-year-old, but this moment of joy serves as a reminder of his enduring class and influence.

While his finishing and work rate have faced scrutiny, his leadership remains clear for all to see.

Egypt have now qualified for only their fourth World Cup in history, joining Morocco and Tunisia as the first African nations confirmed for the expanded 48-team tournament.

We might have seen frustration in red at Stamford Bridge, but on international duty, Salah’s smile returned and that’s exactly what Liverpool fans will hope to see again when he’s back at Anfield next week.

You can watch Slot’s post Chelsea press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile