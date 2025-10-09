New Liverpool coach names one thing that instantly raises energy levels by 50% in training

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

There’s one simple change that can transform Liverpool training sessions and new Under-21s boss Rob Page says he’s seen it first-hand.

The former Wales manager, who joined the Reds in June, says the club’s younger players immediately hit another gear when they get the chance to train with Arne Slot’s Premier League-winning squad.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool blueprint runs through the Academy

Page explained that his Under-21s are expected to mirror the exact style and structure used by our head coach.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, he said: “You’re one step away from joining the first team, so we’ve got to mirror what the gaffer does.

“It’s about giving our players the tools so that when they do step up, when they are called on, it’s not a big shock for them.”

He revealed that the club’s approach goes far beyond tactics.

“The manager has been brilliant with us,” said Page. “Maybe once a week we’ll go over and train with them.

“It’s great for us coaches because we get to watch the first-team staff, but for the players to join in, it gives them a lift straight away.”

That direct link between the Academy and first team is clearly part of Slot’s wider culture.

It’s a pathway that has already seen players like Jayden Danns and Rio Ngumhoha, who has signed a new contract, move closer to the senior setup, a process Page believes makes Liverpool’s environment “another level completely.”

‘Energy increases by 50%’ when players join the senior squad

Describing the effect of training with senior pros, Page said:

“You can see the energy increase by 50 per cent straight away because they are training with the first-team players — it’s an incredible experience for them.”

The Welshman also praised the leadership in the senior dressing room for how they welcome younger players.

“When our lads go over, the first-team players make them feel comfortable and have conversations with them,” he added. “That says a lot about the senior players.”

Page’s insight offers another glimpse into the joined-up culture Slot has built since arriving at Anfield – where development, identity and energy all flow in the same direction.

