‘Watch this space’ – Liverpool fans told ‘there is a chance’ of 2026 raid for £100m ‘magician’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been reliably advised that ‘there is a chance’ of their club pulling off another blockbuster transfer coup in 2026.

The summer of this year saw the Reds well and truly flex their muscles on the market as more than £400m was spent on new signings, including two £100m+ additions in Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

There have been reports in recent weeks of the Premier League champions showing an interest in Michael Olise, although Bayern Munich could purportedly demand £100m for the France winger (Inside Track podcast).

Olise to Liverpool could be ‘one to watch’ in 2026

On Thursday afternoon, the latest instalment of Liverpool Confidential for Mail Sport was published, and Lewis Steele addressed a reader’s question as to whether the 23-year-old and Adam Wharton will be ‘priorities’ for FSG next summer.

The journalist replied: ‘Yes, there is a chance. Confidential has reported before how Olise, the Bayern Munich forward, is certainly one to watch for next summer – albeit it is nothing more than that at this stage.’

He added: ‘Olise could definitely be an option in the summer. Watch this space.’

Could Olise be Salah’s long-term successor at Liverpool?

Olise has had a magnificent start to the season for club and country, with five goals and six assists already for Bayern, and he also scored for Les Bleus in their 2-0 win over Ukraine last month.

It was after that game that teammate Dayot Upamecano (who’s also been linked with Liverpool of late) dubbed him a ‘magician’, adding: “His technical level is very high. He can do everything. He can score, set up, and even defend.” (GOAL)

The 23-year-old’s underlying statistics also earmark him as one of the top forwards in European football right now. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the top 10% of wingers in Europe’s five main leagues with his match averages for assists, non-penalty xG, shots, shot-creating actions and progressive passes (FBref).

Considering Olise’s form and age profile, and the likelihood of a sizeable queue of suitors, Liverpool can expect to pay top dollar if they’re to bring the ex-Crystal Palace star back to the Premier League.

Mo Salah had just celebrated his 25th birthday when the Reds signed him nearly a decade ago, and the unenviable task of replacing him isn’t all that far into the future anymore.

The Bayern dynamo turns 24 in December and looks like a prime candidate to lock down the right-sided attacking role at Anfield for a number of years if FSG succeed in luring him to Merseyside.